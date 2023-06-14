Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners to face competition for Wilfried Gnonto; club urged to sign Kai Havertz, and more - June 14, 2023

Arsenal will be eyeing multiple addition to their squad over the summer to build on their recent resurgence under Mikel Arteta. The Spanish manager helped his team finish second in the league, behind champions Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Gunners face competition for Leeds United striker Wilfried Gnonto. Elsewhere, the north London side have been advised to sign Blues attacker Kai Havertz.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 14, 2023:

Arsenal to face competition for Wilfried Gnonto

Wilfried Gnonto has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal face competition for Wilfried Gnonto this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Italian forward has caught the eye with Leeds United this season. With Leeds relegated from the Premier League, Gnonto is likely to be available this summer. The Gunners are among the clubs eyeing the 19-year-old with interest.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones named Juventus as one of Gnonto’s suitors and said that he could ignite a bidding war this summer.

“Yeah, I haven't heard anything that suggests Arsenal are definitely going to go down this path, but Gnonto is one of the most exciting players to have been relegated from the Premier League this season. As a result of that, there should be a good market for him,” said Jones.

He continued:

"I think that the interesting thing he'll have to toss up is does he want to stay in the Premier League, or would he be interested in going to Italy? He's an Italian international.

"Early reports suggest there might be some interest from Juventus. I'm sure they wouldn't be the only ones because Gnonto, at times, has been really, really sharp for Leeds. There could be a good tussle to get his signature.”

Manchester City have also been linked with the Italian.

Gunners urged to sign Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz could leave Chelsea this summer.

Dean Jones wants Arsenal to target Kai Havertz this summer. The German forward’s future at Chelsea remains up in the air, and clubs are already lining up to fight for his signature. The Gunners have their eyes on Mason Mount, who could be on his way to Manchester United this year.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Havertz would improve Arteta’s squad.

“If they're going to genuinely look to keep pushing up the levels of this squad, then Kai Havertz, I think, would do that. And we're looking at a situation here where Arsenal obviously had an interest in Mason Mount when he had his situation on the line at Chelsea. Man United are going to probably beat them to that,” said Jones.

He added:

“But if Arsenal were interested in Mason Mount, then why wouldn't they be interested in Kai Havertz? There's obviously a distance between being interested in a player and actually being able to pull it off, but Kai Havertz might give you some value in this market."

Havertz has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer.

Charlie Patino wants to leave

Charlie Patino wants to leave Arsenal in search of a new challenge, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 19-year-old is highly rated at the Emirates and has been impressive on loan. However, first-team chances with the Gunners are likely to be few and far in between, so Patino wants to leave in search of regular football.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the north London side would look to include a buy-back clause in any exit deal.

“I’ve had quite a few fans asking me about the situation with Charlie Patino. There was the recent revelation that he wanted to leave, and although it’s gone quiet, my understanding is that the situation remains the same: he wants a new challenge and a permanent exit.

"From Arsenal’s perspective, they would ideally like a buy-back clause included in any potential deal, for sure,” wrote Romano.

Patino’s departure could paint an unfavourable picture of the club’s academy, though.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes