Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners firmly in Victor Osimhen pursuit; Chelsea not in talks for Aaron Ramsdale, and more - February 26, 2024

Arsenal are third in the Premier League after 26 games, two points behind leaders Liverpool. Mikel Arteta’s team have won 18 and lost just four games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are firmly in the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, Chelsea are not in talks to sign Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 26, 2024:

Arsenal firmly in Victor Osimhen pursuit

Victor Osimhen has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are still in the race to sign Victor Osimhen this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Nigerian striker’s future is up in the air this year despite signing a new deal with Napoli last December. Arteta is looking for a new striker to complete his attack and has apparently set his sights on Osimhen.

The 25-year-old has been in red-hot form for the Serie A champions recently and apparently has admirers at Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain as well. It has been reportedly that the Parisians have identified him as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who could be off to Real Madrid.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Osimhen’s priority is to play in the Premier League.

“We still can't rule out Arsenal in the race for Osimhen. It’s also true that PSG have Osimhen very, very high on their list of targets and can move in the market because they will free up money due to Kylian Mbappe’s departure,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“I'm still told by sources that Osimhen’s priority is the Premier League, which is encouraging for Chelsea and Arsenal. He would be looking for about £250,000 per week, which Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG would all be happy to pay.”

Osimhen could be an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus at the Emirates.

Chelsea not in talks for Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale’s future at the Emirates remains uncertain.

Chelsea are not in talks to sign Aaron Ramsdale this summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The English goalkeeper is a peripheral figure at Arsenal, with Arteta preferring David Raya in between the sticks this season. The Spaniard joined the club from Brentford last summer, and Romano has previously said that the Gunners are likely to sign him permanently this summer.

The situation has raised speculation about Ramsdale’s future. The 25-year-old was heavily linked with an exit from the Emirates in the winter but ended up staying at the club. A recent report from HITC has said that the Blues are interested in Ramsdale.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano has refuted those claims.

“Despite more Ramsdale to Chelsea stories, there is nothing to report at this point, to be honest. In January when we had rumours on Ramsdale and Chelsea I was told: no interest.

"We will see what happens in the summer, but Chelsea are not working on Ramsdale or any other goalkeeper deal right now,” wrote Romano.

Ramsdale has registered just 10 appearances across competitions this season for the north London side.

Gunners in three-horse race for Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are locked in a battle with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur for the services of Adrien Rabiot, according to Fichajes.

The French midfielder is in the final months of his contract with Juventus and is likely to be available as a free agent this summer. Rabiot has been a first-team regular at Turin this season, registering four goals and three assists in 23 outings across competitions.

The Gunners are looking to add more steel to their midfield this year amid the uncertain futures of Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny. Rabiot has all the attributes to be a hit at the Emirates, but the race for his signature is heating up.

All three aforementioned Premier League clubs are willing to offer the 28-year-old a significant hike on his current €7 million annual wages.