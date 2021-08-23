Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners given hopes of signing Bayern Munich star, club want Real Madrid ace as Hector Bellerin replacement, and more - 23rd August 2021

Arsenal succumbed to a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Chelsea on Sunday, further piling the pressure on Mikel Arteta. The Gunners have now lost their first two games of the season for the first time in their history.

The Spaniard saw his team end up second best at home and is planning for more reinforcements before the end of the summer.

Arsenal have the chance to secure the services of a Bundesliga midfielder this month, while they have identified a Real Madrid fullback as a replacement for Hector Bellerin. A Gunners star has also penned a contract extension.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from August 23, 2021.

Arsenal given hopes of signing Bayern Munich star

Arsenal have been handed renewed hopes to sign Corentin Tolisso

Arsenal have been offered renewed hopes of completing a deal for Corentin Tolisso, according to The Express via Bild. The Gunners continue to scout the market for a new midfielder but are looking at low-cost options.

Mikel Arteta has already invested approximately £130 million on players this summer, and might not have the funds to break the bank again.

The Bayern Munich midfielder has now emerged as a value-for-money option for Arsenal. The Bavarians are willing to offload Tolisso to make space for Marcel Sabitzer in the squad.

Given that the RB Leipzig midfielder is expected to cost around £15 million, Bayern Munich could let Tolisso leave in a cut-price deal. Tottenham Hotspur’s failed attempt to sign the player has further boosted the Gunners’ plans.

Spurs offered Tanguy Ndombele in exchange for Tolisso, but the Bundesliga giants knocked the offer back. Their actions imply that the Bavarians are willing to listen to offers for the Frenchman and Arsenal could test the waters with a bid of their own.

Gunners want Real Madrid ace as Hector Bellerin replacement

Arsenal want Alvaro Odriozola as Hector Bellerin replacement

Arsenal want Real Madrid right-back Alvaro Odriozola to replace Hector Bellerin at the Emirates, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes. The Gunners have already decided to offload Bellerin this summer as he does not feature in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Arsenal are planning to turn to Los Blancos to replace the Spaniard with his compatriot. Odriozola is contemplating a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu this month, with AC Milan and Inter Milan both eager for his services.

However, the Gunners could win the race by offering a loan deal with a buying option.

Arsenal accidentally annouce Granit Xhaka’s contract extension

Granit Xhaka has reportedly penned a new contract with Arsenal

Arsenal may have accidentally revealed that Granit Xhaka has signed a new contract, Daily Cannon reports. There have been rumors of a contract renewal doing the rounds lately, but the Gunners are yet to provide official confirmation.

However, ahead of the game against Chelsea, Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke revealed that the Swiss midfielder has signed an extension.

"We have also renewed the deals of Kieran Tierney and Emile Smith Rowe, both on a long-term basis. These are all young players that we are convinced can develop further and have a bright future with us. They are supported by a strong group of more experienced players including Granit Xhaka, who has signed an extended contract," wrote Kroenke.

