Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners initiate contact with Napoli star; club suffering due to lack of leaders, and more - 18 April 2022

Arsenal are preparing to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday in the Premier League. Manager Mikel Arteta desperately needs a win against the Blues to arrest his team's alarming slump, having lost their last three league games. The Gunners are three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur but have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, The Gunners have initiated contact with a Napoli star. Elsewhere, Danny Mills has said that the north London side are suffering due to a lack of leaders.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 18th April 2022:

Arsenal initiate contact with Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has been very impressive this season.

Arsenal have initiated contact with Victor Osimhen regarding a possible move this summer, according to Sport Witness.

The Nigerian has been on fire for Napoli this season, scoring 16 goals and setting up five more in 26 games. Arteta wants a new forward ahead of the new campaign and has his eyes on the 23-year-old.

The Gunners have already been in touch with Osimhen, who is flattered by their interest. However, the Nigerian is not too eager to move to the Emirates as he wants to play in the UEFA Champions League with Napoli. Unless they receive an astronomical offer, the Serie A giants could keep him at the club for another season.

Gunners suffering due to lack of leaders, says Danny Mills

Former Manchester City full-back Danny Mills believes Arsenal are suffering due to a lack of leaders. The Gunners have lost three games in a row in the Premier League and are in danger of missing out on a fourth-placed finish.

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills said that the north London side do not have the fight and tenacity of old.

"Arsenal have become Spursy. They were on a really good run, then all of a sudden they are fragile; there’s no backbone. That’s been their problem. They’ve got a lot of good, young attacking players, but they are trying to put square pegs into round holes, and it’s not quite working for them," said Mills.

He continued:

“Do Arsenal have that fight and tenaciousness of the Arsenal of old? They clearly do not. When you lose a couple of key players, Tierney and Partey, it doesn’t help either."

Mills added that the lack of leaders is at the root of the problem at the Emirates.

“When we talk about leaders, it’s players with a voice, influence and experience. So when things aren’t quite working on the pitch, whatever the manager’s instructions are, you’re not a robot and you can change. Football is one of the most fluids games. You can have a game plan, but it might change; it’s not stop-start; you can’t reset every two minutes."

He continued:

"If things aren’t going your way, you need players to be adaptable, to adjust to certain situations and tell their teammates to adjust and do things a different way. If you don’t have that ability within players, and they constantly look to the bench, then there’s an old saying, 'if you’re looking at the bench then you should be on it.'"

Kevin Campbell backs Douglas Luiz to flourish at Emirates

Douglas Luiz (left) is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal legend Kevin Campbell has backed Douglas Luiz to be a hit at the Emirates. The Brazilian has been on song for Aston Villa recently and has been linked with the Gunners.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Luiz would be a great partner for Thomas Partey.

"100 per cent. I think he’d be a great partner for Partney. You can see us struggling in midfield right now. (Mohamed) Elneny is not the answer. He will be gone at the end of the season. (Granit) Xhaka is our second best because he is experienced in there, but I still have a question mark over him," said Campbell.

He continued:

"Douglas Luiz is hungry, young and is a good ball player. I think he could come in and do a really good job. We need numbers as well. It is not just a matter on signing starters. We need a squad. At the moment, our squad is not up to scratch. We are weaker than other teams."

It remains to be seen how Arteta's team end the season as a busy offseason looms at the Emirates.

