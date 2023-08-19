Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners initiate Joao Cancelo talks; Celtic eyeing Kieran Tierney, and more - August 19, 2023

Arsenal narrowly missed out on the Premier League last season, finishing second behind Manchester City. Manager Mikel Arteta has made multiple changes to his squad as he plans to fight for the league once again this campaign.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have initiated talks to sign Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo. Elsewhere, Celtic are interested in Gunners defender Kieran Tierney. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 19, 2023:

Arsenal initiate Joao Cancelo talks

Joao Cancelo is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have initiated talks to take Joao Cancelo to the Emirates this summer, according to 90 Min.

The Portuguese full-back is expected to leave Manchester City this summer after being deemed surplus to requirements under Pep Guardiola. The 29-year-old spent last season out on loan to Bayern Munich, so a return to the Allianz Arena is off the cards.

Barcelona are in talks with the Cityzens to bring the player to the Camp Nou. However, the La Liga giants have struggled to agree a deal, leaving the door open for the Gunners to test the waters. The north London side are looking for a new right-back this summer and have zeroed in on Cancelo. Arsenal have already begun talks with the player’s entourage to explore the possibility of a move.

The north London side are looking for a replacement for Jurrien Timber. He's facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines following an ACL injury, after arriving from Ajax this summer.

However, City might be reluctant to sell to the Gunners, following the remarkable success of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus at the Emirates.

Celtic eyeing Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney is wanted back at Celtic Park.

Celtic are looking to re-sign Kieran Tierney this summer, according to TeamTalk. The Scottish full-back dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates last season following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The player’s situation is unlikely to improve this year, despite the unfortunate injury to Jurrien Timber. Arsenal are ready to cash in on Tierney at the moment. Newcastle United were interested in the Scot earlier this summer but balked at the Gunners’ £30 million valuation of the player.

The Magpies have since moved on and are now close to signing Lewis Hall from Chelsea. Celtic have now entered the fray and are hoping to convince the north London side to part ways with player. They also reckon Arsenal’s asking price could reduce in the final weeks of the summer.

Roy Hodgson heaps praise on Mikel Arteta

Roy Hodgson has spoken highly of Arteta ahead of Crystal Palace’s game against Arsenal on Saturday (August 19).

The Spanish manager took charge at the Emirates in 2019 and has done quite well. The Gunners matched toe-to-toe with Manchester City in the Premier League last campaign before losing ground in the final weeks to finish second.

Hodgson told the Palace media that Arteta’s efforts last season deserve plaudits.

“We don’t know each other very well, of course. I have great admiration for the job he’s done at Arsenal. That’s a big club, and he’s come in and done a really big job. I thought, last season, they were outstanding in every respect,” said Hodgson.

He continued:

“I have a lot of sympathy, to get that close and do so well and be overtaken by the machine really that to some extent is Manchester City, who are also a wonderful football team.

"It must have been a gut-wrenching occasion, but they’ve come back strongly from that and started this season strongly.”

The north London side started their season with a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest last weekend.