Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in €60m La Liga midfielder, club legend wants Premier League defender at Emirates and more – 9th June 2021

Arsenal endured a poor 2020-21 season, finishing 8th in the Premier League and without silverware. The Gunners won just 18 of their 38 games in the league and will not be playing in Europe next season. However, Mikel Arteta is determined to turn things around and will be looking to reinforce the squad over the summer.

Arsenal missed out on Emiliano Buendia, meaning the Gunners will have to turn their attention elsewhere. Martin Odegaard continues to be an option after impressing on loan at the Emirates, especially because it is unclear whether Carlo Ancelotti has any plans for the Real Madrid midfielder. Los Blancos are also expected to demand a hefty fee for the Norwegian, which might make matters complicated for the Premier League side.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top Arsenal transfer stories from 9th June 2021.

Arsenal interested in €60m La Liga midfielder

Joan Jordan

Arsenal are interested in Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan, according to Sport Witness via Marca. The Spaniard joined the La Liga side in 2019 and has since become an integral part of the first team. His performances have caught the eye of a few top clubs around Europe, including Arsenal.

Arsenal are strongly in the running to sign Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan, who has a €60m (£51.6m) exit clause in his contract. (AS) — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) June 8, 2021

However, prising him away might not be easy. Despite interest from various clubs, Jordan wants to stay at Sevilla, which will be a big blow for Arsenal. The La Liga side are also looking to extend his stay at the club by offering him a new contract soon. The Spaniard is expected to cost €60m because of his release clause, which could also be a deal-breaker for the Gunners.

Arsenal legend wants Premier League defender at the Emirates

Conor Coady

Arsenal legend Sol Campbell wants the Gunners to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Conor Coady. Arteta is reportedly looking to strengthen his backline and Campbell believes the 28-year-old would be an ideal fit.

Speaking in an interview, the former Gunners defender spoke highly of the player and revealed he wanted him at the Emirates.

“Conor Coady is a good player, he’s comfortable on the ball, he’s a winner. He’s definitely got the kind of mentality Arsenal should be looking at in new players. He’s at a good club now in Wolves, but he’s actually someone I’d be looking at for Arsenal this summer. He’s got a great attitude as well, and I like that,” said Campbell.

Gunners midfielder very close to an exit from club

Granit Xhaka

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is edging closer to an exit from the Emirates, according to Sport Witness via Calciomercato. The Switzerland international is a target for Jose Mourinho, who wants the player at AS Roma next season. The Serie A side are optimistic about completing the move and the player could be Mourinho’s first signing at the club.

An agreement for Granit Xhaka to depart Arsenal for Roma is 'very close', with the aim of closing the deal before this weekend. 🇮🇹



Ruben Neves is being reported as a potential replacement... pic.twitter.com/swOSTAlrKp — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) June 8, 2021

Xhaka is said to be in constant touch with the Portuguese manager and the move to Roma looks imminent. He has reportedly turned down offers from other clubs to ensure the move materializes. However, there’s no update on negotiations between the two clubs.

Edited by Prem Deshpande