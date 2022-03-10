Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Barcelona defender; Juventus enter race for Lille star, and more - 10 March 2022

Arsenal are preparing to host Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday at the Emirates. Manager Mikel Arteta will look to continue his team's good recent run in the league (wins in their last four games) as the race for the top four intensifies. The fourth-placed Gunners are a point ahead of Manchester United but have three games in hand.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in a Barcelona defender. Elsewhere, Juventus are ready to compete with the north London side for a Lille midfielder. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 10th March 2022:

Arsenal interested in Clement Lenglet

Clement Lenglet could be on his way to the Emirates

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Clement Lenglet, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The French defender is tipped to leave Barcelona this summer, and the Gunners are planning to take him to the Emirates.

Lenglet arrived at the Camp Nou in 2018 after earning rave reviews for his performances with Sevilla. The Frenchman hit the ground running but has been on the wane in the last few years. He has also dropped down the pecking order of late, with Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia all preferred ahead of him.

He has tallied only 790 minutes of game time across competitions this season. The Frenchman is tipped to leave for greener pastures this summer. Barcelona's pursuit of Andreas Christensen could be the final nail in his coffin. The Danish defender's impending arrival would further limit Lenglet's game time. The Gunners are plotting to take advantage of the situation.

Barcelona have received some offers for Dest and Lenglet. These proposals can be accepted before the start of the next season, as long as the players agree to leave the club.

Arteta invested heavily in Ben White last summer. The Englishman has forged a stellar partnership with Gabriel at the heart of the Gunners' defence. However, Arteta lacks a proper backup in his squad for his first-choice defensive pairing. The Spaniard wants to address the issue by roping in Lenglet.

However, Arsenal could face competition from Tottenham Hotspur, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid for the player's signature. Lenglet's current contract expires in 2026, but he will likely be available on a cut-price deal this summer.

Juventus enter race for Renato Sanches

Renato Sanches has admirers at the Emirates.

Juventus have entered the race for Renato Sanches, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. Arsenal are hot on the heels of the Portuguese star as they look to revamp their midfield this summer. However, the Bianconeri are ready to play spoilsport.

Arsenal news: Juventus eye Gunners midfield target as Edu urged to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Sanches has been outstanding for Lille since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2019. The 24-year-old has become a vital member of the their first team and has garnered attention from the Gunners.

Arteta could lose both Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka at the end of the situation. So the Spaniard wants Sanches to fill the gap in the centre of the park. The Portuguese's current contract expires next year, and he is yet to commit a new deal.

Sanches’ reluctance to commit himself to the club could force Lille to cash in on him this summer. They reportedly asked €30 million for him in January but may not get that much for him at the end of the season. The Gunners are looking to secure Sanches' signature but could face competition from Juventus, AC Milan, Newcastle United and Liverpool.

Gunners monitoring Ajax star Antony

Antony could ignite a bidding war this summer.

Arsenal are monitoring Antony, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The Brazilian has earned rave reviews with his exploits for Ajax recently.

The Gunners have plans to add more bite to their attack and have identified the 22-year-old as a possible target. Arteta is building a new-look frontline at the Emirates, and Anthony is the kind of player who would suit the Spaniard's tactics.

However, prising him away from the Eredivisie giants won't be easy, as he is contracted with the club till 2025. Moreover, the Gunners are likely to face competition from Manchester United, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich for his services.

