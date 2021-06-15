Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Brazilian trio, club begin negotiations for Ligue 1 star and more - 15th June 2021

Arsenal is committed to targeting the ideal players to fit Mikel Arteta’s plans this season. The Gunners are keeping an eye on quite a few stars around Europe and are also scouting around the world for the next gem waiting to be discovered.

With Euro 2020 and Copa America showcasing some of the best talents in the world, Arsenal also has the opportunity to identify a few other stars who could fit their strategy.

The Gunners are expected to reinforce their midfield ahead of next season as they attempt to bring in replacements for a few players expected to leave in the summer.

On that note, let’s look at the top Arsenal transfer news from June 15, 2021.

Arsenal interested in Brazilian trio

Arsenal is interested in Brazilians Ferreira, Ricardinho, and Vanderson, according to Caught Offside via Rafael Pfeiffer. The Gremio trio has impressed in recent months and is also being tracked by Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund.

Ferreira is a winger who is comfortable playing on either flank. The 23-year-old registered 11 goals and eight assists from 23 games for the Brazilian side.

Pelo menos três jogadores do Grêmio estão nas listas de interesse do futebol europeu: Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund e Inter de Milão observam Vanderson, Ferreira e Ricardinho, respectivamente. Importante frisar: Não houve nada de proposta.@FutebolGuaiba — Rafael Pfeiffer (@rafapfeiffer) June 14, 2021

Ricardinho likes to play as a number nine but can also play on either wing. The 20-year-old is pushing for a place in the first team and has already registered eight goals so far.

19-year-old Vanderson is an attacking right-back who could be a replacement for Hector Bellerin. The Spaniard has been linked with a move away from the Emirates, and Arsenal is already looking to replace him this summer.

Arsenal has not submitted any official bids to Gremio for the trio, and no negotiations have been initiated yet.

Arsenal begin negotiations for Ligue 1 star

Jonathan Ikone

Arsenal has begun negotiations for Jonathan Ikone, according to Just Arsenal. The Lille star was in fine form last season, registering four goals and five assists from 37 appearances in the league.

He was previously linked with a move to Liverpool, but talks have reportedly broken down due to the Frenchman’s wage demands.

Ikone reportedly wants over £150,000 in weekly wages and is also looking for a huge signing bonus. The Reds have stopped negotiations as a result, but the Gunners are currently in talks with the player.

It is not clear whether Ikone has asked for a similar salary to join Arsenal, but if he does, Mikel Arteta is unlikely to pursue him too.

Arsenal's opening €15m bid for Anderlecht midfielder turned down

Arsenal’s opening bid of €15 million for Albert Sambi Lokonga has been rejected by Anderlecht, according to TBR Football via HLN.

The Belgian has been one of the standout performers for his club in recent times, and Anderlecht wants €20 million to let him go. The 21-year-old also has admirers in France and Germany.

🔴 As things stand Martin Odegaard expected to stay at Real Madrid

🔴 He was Arsenal’s priority No10 so likely they’ll need to focus on others

🔴 #AFC submit ~€15m offer for Anderlecht midfielder Lokonga



📝 With @gunnerblog for @TheAthleticUK #RMFC #RSCAhttps://t.co/ZBr7rLBd8p — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 15, 2021

The Gunners are eager to sign a central midfielder this summer, with both Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi set to leave the Emirates.

Samba Lokonga is a generational talent who could make a big difference if Arsenal manages to secure his services.

