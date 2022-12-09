Arsenal are leading the Premier League after 14 games. Mikel Arteta's wards have lost just once in the league this season, to Manchester United.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Jack Grealish. Elsewhere, the north London side have proposed a player-plus-cash offer for an Inter Milan full-back. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 9, 2022:

Arsenal interested in Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are willing to take Jack Grealish to the Emirates, according to Todo Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Englishman has failed to live up to expectations since joining Manchester City in 2021. This season, the 27-year-old has one goal from 16 appearances across competitions.

City have seemingly run out of patience with Grealish and are ready to move him on.

The Cityzens would prefer a loan move away from the Emirates, but a permanent departure cannot be ruled out either. The Gunners are monitoring the situation with interest, while Chelsea and Manchester United are among the other clubs eyeing the Englishman.

Arteta could be tempted to bring in the 27-year-old to add more creativity to his roster. However, City are unlikely to let Grealish join a Premier League rival.

Gunners submit Denzel Dumfries proposal

Denzel Dumfries is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have proposed a player-plus-cash offer involving Takehiro Tomiyasu for Denzel Dumfries, according to Calciomercato via Caught Offside.

The Dutch full-back has been one of the stars of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 26-year-old has also enjoyed a strong start to the season with Inter Milan, registering two goals and three assists in 20 appearances across competitions.

Arteta is impressed with his steady rise and reckons Dumfries could take the Gunners to a new level. The Spaniard now wants the player at the Emirates and is prepared to part ways with Tomiyasu to get a deal across the line.

The Japanese has dropped down the pecking order this season, with Arteta preferring Ben White in the position.

The north London side are ready to offer the Nerazzurri £34.5 million plus Tomiyasu to secure Dumfries' signature. However, the Serie A giants could hold out for a higher price if the Dutchman continues his World Cup form.

Ramires warns Arsenal they have to fight to keep Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli (right) has been very impressive this season at the Emirates.

Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires reckons the Gunners may have to fight to keep Gabriel Martinelli. The 21-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season with the Gunners, registering five goals and two assists in 20 games across competitions.

Speaking to Ladbrokes, as cited by Caught Offside, Ramires said that clubs like Juventus and Real Madrid could eventually come for his countryman.

"Gabriel Martinelli is a terrific player; he’s been absolutely tremendous for Arsenal this season, and it’s great to see a young Brazilian coming through and showing so much maturity. It’s inevitable that huge clubs like Real Madrid and Juventus will come knocking on the door," said Ramires.

He added:

"At Arsenal, he is playing for a huge club with lots of ambition, but of course, there’s always going to be another level. I’d say it’s down to Martinelli and what he wants, you know; it’s natural for players like him to think about teams such as Real Madrid, the size and stature of that club, and how it was maybe a childhood dream to play for them."

Ramires tipped Martinelli to get even better with time.

“I personally believe that Martinelli still has another level within himself that he’s yet to find, because he’s still so young, and he’s developing. He’s improving with every single game, and if Arsenal can keep hold of him, they have a top, top player who can bring so much happiness to the fans in the shape of trophies," said Ramires.

He continued:

“Arsenal have to do everything within their power to keep Gabriel Martinelli. There’s always going to be talk around him. Even in Brazil, people are wondering where his next move is going to be. Arsenal must do everything they can to keep hold of him, because he’s an amazing player, and I’m confident there’s another level he can reach."

Martinelli is currently with the Selecao in Qatar at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

