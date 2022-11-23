Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners locked in battle with Chelsea for Porto winger; club face competition from Ajax and Monaco for Palmeiras midfielder, and more - November 23, 2022

Arsenal have been on a brilliant run under Mikel Arteta this season. The Spanish manager has taken his team atop the Premier League, five points clear of second-placed holders Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are locked in a battle with Chelsea for the signature of a Porto winger. Elsewhere, the north London side face competition from Ajax and Monaco for a Palmeiras midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 23, 2022:

Arsenal locked in battle with Chelsea for Pepe

Pepe has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are locked in a battle with Chelsea for Pepe, according to The Record via Sport Witness. The Brazilian has earned praise for his performances for Porto this season. The 25-year-old has registered two goals and five assists from 21 appearances across competitions and has even operated as a full-back.

Arteta remains interested in attacking reinforcements, and Pepe has popped up on his radar. The Blues also have their eyes on the Brazilian, whose market value has risen to €22 million. However, the player recently put pen to paper on a new deal with the Dragons, and his current release clause is €75 million.

The Gunners are aware that Porto would demand that the amount be paid in full to part ways with the player. The north London side, as such, would have to undertake tough negotiations to avail a discount.

Gunners face Ajax and Monaco competition for Danilo

Arsenal face competition from Ajax and Monaco for Danilo's signature, according to ESPN.

The Brazilian was courted by the north London side this summer, but Palmeiras refused to let him leave. They're more open to his departure in January and are ready to offload him for €24 million. As expected, the Gunners are back at the table for his signature.

Arteta wants to add more quality to his midfield at the turn of the year and is looking for an upgrade on Mohamed Elneny. The Spaniard has his eyes on Danilo, but the player also has admirers at Ajax and Monaco. Arsenal have initiated contact with Palmeiras to get their man this winter, but Ajax are ready to submit an offer in January as well.

Arsenal attempted to sign Leandro Trossard before he joined Brighton, says agent

Leandro Trossard has enjoyed a strong start to the season.

Leandro Trossard's agent Josy Comhair has said that the Gunners were eager to sign his client during his stint at Genk. The 27-year-old joined Brighton & Hove Albion in 2019 from the Belgian side and has gone from strength to strength recently..

Speaking to HUMO, as cited by Caught Offside, Comhair said that he had several conversations with the north London side regarding a possible move.

"Potter came to Brussels especially for Leandro, with an extensive power point presentation to convince him. He absolutely wanted him. There were other options. In the same period, I had several conversations with Arsenal. They came to Belgium four times," said Comhair.

Comhairsaid that Trossard turned down the Gunners, as he wanted to play regularly

“I’ll give you a note: most players would have chosen Arsenal. But what would have happened if Leandro didn’t get to play? Then there is only one way out: to take a step back. People don’t realise what that does in someone’s head," said Comhair.

He added:

“I know Leandro: bench him three times, and he goes wild. So, we turned it around: if he does well at Brighton, he doesn’t have to back down; he can take a step forward (grins). Didn’t we get it right?”

Trossard has seven goals and three assists from 14 games across competitions this season.

