Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners need to sign 3-4 new players, says former player; Gunners' inexperience could be their undoing; says pundit, and more - August 4, 2022

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League last season, two points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. With a summer of reinforcements, Mikel Arteta will look to break into the top four this campaign.

Meanwhile, former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie believes the Gunners still need three or four more players this summer. Elsewhere, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes the north London side’s lack of experience could hurt them.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 4, 2022:

Arsenal need to sign 3-4 new players, says Frank McAvennie

Arsenal are still three to four players short of competing for top place in the Premier League, according to Frank McAvennie. The Gunners have been quite active in the transfer market this summer but remain in the hunt for more additions to their squad.

“We want to get the perfect balance and the plan we wanted from the beginning”. Mikel Arteta on Arsenal plan: “We are still hoping to do something else if the market allows. You have seen some movement in the last few days as well…”.“We want to get the perfect balance and the plan we wanted from the beginning”. @SamBIitz Mikel Arteta on Arsenal plan: “We are still hoping to do something else if the market allows. You have seen some movement in the last few days as well…”. ⚪️🔴 #AFC“We want to get the perfect balance and the plan we wanted from the beginning”. @SamBIitz https://t.co/e8tAMYztyn

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie also said that the north London side must change their mentality to fight for the league title.

"They’ve brought in two good players, but I think there’s still a lot of deadwood at Arsenal that they’ve got to get rid of. There’s a few players there that they can get rid of. I think the mentality of the players needs to change. I like it when Kieran Tierney is playing. He’s a winner, and that’s why the fans love him," said McAvennie.

He added about the injury-plagued Tierney:

"Unfortunately, he’s getting injured a bit but when he’s playing the fans love him. He’s a go-getter. He’s not thinking that he needs to go out, and be a good player, he just does it. As long as he does his job, he doesn’t care how he does it."

McAvennie has urged the Gunners to change their mentality to get close to the contenders:

“The mentality has got to change at Arsenal for them to be anywhere near contenders. But they need another three or four players to be up there, he said."

Gunners' inexperience could cost them, says Gary Neville

Gary Neville is unsure whether Arsenal have the experience to break into the top four this season. Arteta added the experienced Manchester City duo of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to his roster this summer. However, the rest of the squad is relatively inexperienced, including the manager

Speaking on The Overlap (as relayed by Caught Offside), Neville said that the Gunners' inexperience could be their undoing once again, in terms of their top-four hopes. He said:

“I actually hope so, I genuinely do. I just worry about the experience in terms of young manager. To be fair, it’s not unfounded, the evidence is there! Last season, Arsenal should have finished in the top four. But in the end, the experience of Antonio Conte, the experience of the Tottenham Hotspur players (meant they didn’t)."

Neville added that Chelsea and Manchester United will have to falter for the Gunners to break into the top four. He added that the Gunners were 'naive' in their game against Spurs, where the latter essentially clinched fourth place.

“In that game, Spurs’ experience on that night, it was alarming how naive Arsenal were and how short they were. My concern is just purely around (that). I know Chelsea and Manchester United are struggling a bit in terms of where they are, and they might both blow up, but I think will both have to happen in order for Arsenal to land in the top four,” said Neville.

Kevin Campbell concerned by Kieran Tierney's injury woes

Kieran Tierney’s injury woes have not abated.

Former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell is worried about Kieran Tierney's injury record. The 25-year-old went missing at the tail end of last season after picking up a knee injury. The Scottish left-back returned to action in pre-season only to pick up a knock in the friendly against FC Nurnberg.

Emile Smith Rowe is the only player not available. Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu & Fabio Vieira will all take part in Arsenal first-team training today.Emile Smith Rowe is the only player not available. #afc Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu & Fabio Vieira will all take part in Arsenal first-team training today.Emile Smith Rowe is the only player not available. #afc

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said Tierney’s fitness woes could push him to the periphery of the first team, especially with the arrival of Zinchenko.

"Tierney is a starter when he is fit. Mikel Arteta had to go out and buy an insurance policy, though. That insurance policy is a four-time Premier League winner in Zinchenko. It is as if Zinchenko has been at Arsenal all of his life. He has slotted in. It seems easy," said Campbell.

He continued:

“The first game of the season, we will learn a lot more about that. but he is a proven Premier League player. He is a winner. Zinchenko is a winner. Tierney is back in training, but he is not going to start now. Zinchenko is going to start against Palace, that’s for sure."

Campbell added:

"He knows how to play the position. He knows exactly what Arteta wants. I always say, the best ability is availability. Tierney might get some minutes on Friday, but if he is not available more often, he will miss out.”

The Gunners begin their Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

