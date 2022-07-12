Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners have to pay €65 million for Lyon midfielder; Juventus want Gabriel as Matthijs de Ligt replacement, and more - July 12, 2022

Arsenal are working to add more quality to their squad to break into the top four of the Premier League next season. Manager Mikel Arteta's team ended last campaign in fifth place.

Meanwhile, the Gunners will have to pay €65 million for a Lyon midfielder. Elsewhere, Juventus want Gabriel as a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 12, 2022:

Arsenal have to pay €65 million for Lucas Paqueta

Lucas Paqueta has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal will have to pay €65 million to secure the signature of Lucas Paqueta, according to journalist Ben Jacobs. Arteta is planning to add more quality to his midfield and has the Brazilian on his wishlist. The 24-year-old has become a household name since joining Lyon from AC Milan in 2020.

Paqueta took his game to a higher level last season, scoring 11 goals and setting up eight more in 44 appearances across competitions. His performances earned him admirers at the Emirates. The Brazilian's ability to operate in multiple positions in attack has enticed Arteta.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Arsenal interested in Lucas Paqueta but no bid made. Lyon will let Paqueta leave but Jean-Michel Aulas still wants at least €65 million plus add ons. Back he January he said he'd hold out for €80 million but told price won't be quite that high. Arsenal interested in Lucas Paqueta but no bid made. Lyon will let Paqueta leave but Jean-Michel Aulas still wants at least €65 million plus add ons. Back he January he said he'd hold out for €80 million but told price won't be quite that high.

The Gunners are yet to follow up their interest with a concrete bid. Lyon wanted €80 million for the 24-year-old in January but want €65 million plus add-ons. Newcastle United are also interested in Paqueta, but both the Magpies and Gunners feel Paqueta's valuation is too steep.

The north London side are also linked with Youri Tielemans, who could be a cheaper alternative to the Brazilian.

Juventus want Gabriel as Matthijs de Ligt replacement

Gabriel Magalhaes is wanted in Turin.

Juventus have identified Gabriel Magalhaes as a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt, according to Alfredo Pedulla via Caught Offside.

The Brazilian has been rock-solid for Arsenal recently and is a key member of Arteta's starting XI. The Bianconeri believe he can fill De Ligt's shoes, should the Dutchman leave this summer. They have already contacted the Gunners to enquire about Gabriel's availability.

De Ligt has been heavily linked with an exit from Turin, and the Serie A giants want to keep their options open.

Despite Gabriel being a first-team player, the north London side could be tempted to cash in on the Brazilian for a meaty fee. With William Saliba returning after an excellent loan spell, Gabriel might no longer be indispensable at the Emirates.

Noel Whelan backs Gunners to sign N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante's future is up in the air.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has backed Arsenal to sign N'Golo Kante this summer. The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract with Chelsea and could leave Stamford Bridge before the new season.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said Kante could be very influential for the Gunners.

“There’s no doubt that he’s been one of the best defensive midfielders in the world for a long time now. He’s been very successful at Chelsea. It’s strange to see him possibly heading towards the exit door when he is still so influential. Any deal can be struck if the money is right, and Chelsea are willing to listen to the offer," said Whelan.

He added:

“If he’s not firmly in the plans of Tuchel, then he is surplus to requirements with 12 months left, just as you’ve got Raheem Sterling leaving Man City. There has to be a certain turnaround, and Chelsea won’t want to lose out on any potential fee they can get in. If Arsenal can get him in, then he could be very influential for them.”

