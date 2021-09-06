Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners planning to buy two players in January, Antonio Conte representative denies pre-agreement with club, and more - 6th September 2021

Arsenal have endured a disastrous start to the new campaign. The Gunners started the new season with a shock 0-2 defeat at the hands of Premier League newcomer Brentford. It was followed by a 0-2 loss at home to Chelsea and a 0-5 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City at the Etihad. Mikel Arteta will have to get his act together soon or risk losing his job.

Arsenal are planning to buy two players in January, despite already investing a fortune this summer. Antonio Conte’s representatives have denied any agreement with the Gunners.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 6 September 2021.

Arsenal planning to buy two players in January

Arsenal could sign a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette in January

Arsenal are planning to buy a central midfielder and a striker when the transfer window opens in January, according to The Express via The Athletic. The Gunners have already invested a fortune in six players this summer.

Mikel Arteta brought in Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ben White early in the opening weeks. The Spaniard then got his hands on Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale after a lengthy pursuit.

Arsenal picked up Takehiro Tomiyasu on deadline day, rounding up an eventful summer. The arrivals have strengthened the Gunners, but Arteta is aware his team still has a few gaps. The Spaniard believes he is still a couple of players short of mounting a top-four challenge.

Arsenal will now attempt to sign a deep-lying midfielder and a world-class striker at the turn of the year to better their chances of a top-four finish this season. The Gunners could have strengthened the two positions over the summer had they offloaded Granit Xhaka and Alexandre Lacazette. Instead, the Swiss midfielder ended up signing a new contract, while the Frenchman could leave the club for free next summer.

Antonio Conte representatives deny pre-agreement with Gunners

Antonio Conte doesn't have a pre-agreement in place with Arsenal, according to his representatives

Antonio Conte’s representatives have denied agreeing personal terms with Arsenal, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. The Italian has been linked to the Gunners job for a while and following Mikel Arteta’s devastating start to the season, it was rumored that a pre-agreement was in place with Conte.

However, Federico Pastorello, an agent close to the Italian over the years, has confirmed that there is no truth to those rumors.

“Rumours about Arsenal pre-deal are not true,” said Pastorello.

There’s absolutely NO pre agreement between Antonio Conte and Arsenal. Conte has no verbal/pre agreement with any club and he’s free. 🚫🇮🇹 #AFC



Federico Pastorello - agent close to Conte since years - confirms to @Freddie_Paxton: “Rumours about Arsenal pre-deal are not true”. pic.twitter.com/sHMN9X6pzj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 5, 2021

Conte was close to taking over at Tottenham Hotspur this summer before negotiations broke down.

Arsenal advised to appoint Sam Allardyce as Mikel Arteta replacement

Sam Allardyce could turn things around at the Emirates, according to Tony Cascarino

Tony Cascarino believes Sam Allardyce would vastly improve Arsenal if he took charge at the Emirates. Speaking to TalkSPORT, as relayed by The Express, the former Chelsea player also claimed Allardyce would be an upgrade on Mikel Arteta.

Sam Allardyce has been tipped to do a 'much better job' at Arsenal than Mikel Arteta #AFChttps://t.co/qmxj3Su7Ge — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 6, 2021

“If you look at what he did to West Brom - I know they went down but he certainly made them far better defensively. He’d make Arsenal way better. I know some Arsenal fans don’t care about that, they want their teams to have flair, but I think Sam would undoubtedly do a better job than Arteta is doing at the moment,” said Cascarino.

