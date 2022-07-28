Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive blow in pursuit of Juventus midfielder; William Saliba compared with Virgil van Dijk, and more - July 28, 2022

Arsenal have been quite busy in the transfer market this summer. Manager Mikel Arteta has roped in Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner.

Meanwhile, the north London side have received a blow in their pursuit of a Juventus midfielder. Elsewhere, former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell has compared William Saliba with Virgil van Dijk.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 28, 2022:

Arsenal receive blow in Arthur Melo pursuit

Arthur Melo has his heart set on a return to Camp Nou.

The Gunners have received a blow in their pursuit of Arthur Melo. According to Calciomercato via Caught Offside, the Brazilian would prefer a move to Barcelona over the Emirates this summer.

Juventus are willing to offload the 25-year-old following the acquisition of Paul Pogba. Arteta is a long-term admirer of Arthur and wants him to partner Thomas Partey in his midfield.

The Gunners are hoping the Brazilian's arrival can help shore up their options in midfield. However, Arthur prefers a return to the Camp Nou if he's to leave Turin this summer.

Kevin Campbell compares William Saliba with Virgil van Dijk

William Saliba has been backed to be a hit at the Emirates.

Kevin Campbell has compared William Saliba to Virgil van Dijk. The French defender is tipped to break into the first team at the Emirates after a superb loan spell with Marseille.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell lavished praise on the 21-year-old.

"If Virgil van Dijk is a Rolls Royce, Saliba is a Bentley. He is never flustered, and his passing is a lot better than a lot of people give him credit for. He is smart, quick, strong, physical, powerful and does not make mistakes. I think he needed that extra year at Marseille, if I am honest. I think that has really helped his confidence," said Campbell.

He continued:

"Now when you see him play at Arsenal, and I know it is pre-season, he looks mature. The Chelsea game was a test. He was up against top players, and he passed with flying colours. It looks like he’s been playing alongside Gabriel for years. I have been really impressed by the young man."

Campbell added:

"We will find out a lot more when the season starts, but from what I can see, Arsenal have got an absolute gem here. He is such a calming influence at the back.”

Oleksandr Zinchenko will start every game for Gunners, says Paddy Kenny

Oleksandr Zinchenko brings a wealth of experience to the Emirates.

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has promised Oleksandr Zinchenko to start every game at Arsenal. The Ukrainian midfielder arrived at the Emirates this summer from Manchester City.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny said Zinchenko brings much-needed experience to the Gunners side:

"It’s an unbelievable move for everyone involved. He needed more game time. He isn’t that old, but he is a really experienced player. I just thought that last season, Arsenal’s team needed a bit of experience in there. They have a young side, and even though Zinchenko is young, he brings that experience after having such a great career at Man City," said Kenny.

He added:

“The signing of Jesus also helps with that because he isn’t that old, but he has been around in the Premier League for ages now. It’s a great signing, and I’m sure Arsenal fans will be excited to see him come in and join this exciting squad. He needs to start every game now, that’s what he wanted; and I’m sure he has been promised that by Arteta.”

Zinchenko, 25, has signed a four-year deal with the Gunners.

