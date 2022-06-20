Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive boost in pursuit of Manchester City full-back; Granit Xhaka tipped to leave, and more - June 20, 2022

Arsenal have enjoyed a steady rise under manager Mikel Arteta recently. The Spaniard narrowly missed out on fourth place last season and will look to break his jinx in the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a boost in their pursuit of a Manchester City full-back. Elsewhere, Kevin Campbell believes Granit Xhaka could leave the Emirates this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 20, 2022:

Arsenal receive boost in Oleksandr Zinchenko pursuit

Oleksandr Zinchenko is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Oleksandr Zinchenko. According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano via Caught Offside,

Manchester City are willing to cash in on the Ukrainian this summer. The Cityzens are already laying down plans to secure the signature of Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion. The Spaniard's arrival could render Zinchenko surplus to requirements.

The Gunners are plotting to take advantage of the situation. Mikel Arteta is enticed by Zinchenko's ability to operate both in midfield and as a full-back. The Spaniard is looking to shore up his left-back position this summer, following the injury woes of Kieran Tierney.

Arteta has his eyes on Zinchenko and believes the Ukrainian's versatility could be an asset for the club. However, the north London side might have to ward off competition from Everton, who are the favourites for his signature.

Kevin Campbell tips Granit Xhaka to leave

Granit Xhaka could be on his way out of the Emirates.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes Granit Xhaka could leave the Emirates soon. The Switzerland international has been linked with a move away from the club, with Bayer Leverkusen interested in his signature.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that the Gunners could let Xhaka go if they receive a suitable bid.

“I think we will see a parting of the ways soon. Look, Xhaka had a very good season last season. But at the end of the day, Arsenal didn’t get it done. The midfield needs to be revamped. There needs to be more speed and goals injected into that midfield. The reliance on Granit Xhaka that Arsenal had has to go. There has to be enough midfielders there who can do a job," said Campbell.

He added:

"This is probably the last time we could get money for Xhaka realistically. He is an international player, a good player, but the time has come. If an opportunity comes along, I think they should move him on and get younger legs in there.”

Kevin Campbell believes £10 million for Bernd Leno would be good business

Bernd Leno is likely to leave this summer.

Kevin Campbell believes the Gunners should be happy if they manage £10 million for Bernd Leno. The German goalkeeper has dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates and is eager to leave to rejuvenate his career. Fulham are interested in securing his signature.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that the Gunners need to offload the players this summer:

“If they can get £10 million for him, I think that is good business. Leno has been at Arsenal (for) four years or so. He has had some good times and good seasons," said Campbell.

He continued:

“If they were to get £12 million for him, I think they’ve done really well. I think £10 million is about right for a player in his situation. It is time to get him off the books and move him on, though. We have already signed his replacement.”

The Gunners signed Matt Turner from New England Revolution. The USMNT man is expected to be the number two, pushing Leno, whose contract runs out next summer, down the pecking order.

