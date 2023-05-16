Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive Ferland Mendy boost; club eyeing Mohamed Simakan, and more - May 16, 2023

Arsenal are expected to invest heavily in the squad once again this summer after falling short in the title race this season. Mikel Arteta's men are second in the league and next face Nottingham Forest on Saturday (May 20).

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a boost in their quest to sign Ferland Mendy. Elsewhere, the north London side are interested in Mohamed Simakan. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on May 16, 2023:

Arsenal receive Ferland Mendy boost

Ferland Mendy could arrive at the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal have received a boost in their attempts to sign Ferland Mendy this summer.

According to Todofichajes via Caught Offside, the Gunners could sign the French left-back for just £17.5 million. The 27-year-old is surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu, so Real Madrid are willing to cash in on him at the end of the season.

Arteta is eager to bolster his left-back option this year, despite investing in Oleksandr Zinchenko last summer. With Kieran Tierney’s future up in the air, the Spaniard wants to rope in Mendy at the end of the season.

Los Blancos have sanctioned the Frenchman's departure, and it appears that the North London side could sign him for a bargain price.

Gunners eyeing Mohamed Simakan

Mohamed Simakan has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Mohamed Simakan, according to Foot Mercato via Hammers News.

The French defender has been a revelation for RB Leipzig this season, and his efforts have turned heads at the Emirates. The Gunners have an established centre-back pairing of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes. However, Arteta's team have suffered due to the unfortunate injury to Saliba, which has ruled him out for the season.

There's a lack of cover in the centre-back position in the squad, so Arteta is looking to address the situation this summer. Simakan has emerged as an option and has displayed all to attributes needed to succeed in the Premier League.

The North London side could secure his services for €40 million, which could turn out to be a bargain price.

Arsenal backed to come back stronger next season

Adebayo Akinfenwa believes Arteta will take a learning from the season.

Faversham Town striker Adebayo Akinfenwa reckons Arsenal will get better in the upcoming campaign.

Arteta's men have evolved in leaps and bounds this season and went toe-to-toe with Manchester City in the title race till the final weeks. Although they will likely come up short, there are a lot of positives to the campaign.

Speaking recently, Akinfenwa said that the experience will be a learning one for the Gunners.

"Arsenal will be better for going through this process. And I know Arsenal fans, there’ll be some people that will be able to say, ‘yeah, you know what? We’re proud of our team’," said Akinfenwa

Akinfenwa also added that the season will help Arteta identify the areas that need to be improved over the summer.

“Arteta will know his team better are than this and know where they need to strengthen. It’s a young team, what they’ve known, the experiences now of being in front, you can only gain experience by going through it. So Arsenal will be better," said Akinfenwa.

He continued:

“So for all the teams you’ve named, saying, ‘Oh, well, you know what they’re going to better’. Arsenal would like to think (that). They’ll start to strengthen and players that have seen Arsenal play up until the last probably month, six weeks of the season. They played one of the most attractive styles of football. So players will see that and want to come to the project.”

The Gunners are already linked with multiple targets ahead of the summer, including West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

