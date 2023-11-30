Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive Jeremie Frimpong boost; club eyeing Thomas Partey exit, and more - November 30, 2023

Arsenal secured a thumping 6-0 win over Lens at the Emirates on Wednesday (November 30) in the UEFA Champions League. Kai Havert, Gabriel Jesus, Bulayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Jorginho found the back of the net.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a boost in their plans to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong. Elsewhere, the north London side are planning to offload midfielder Thomas Partey in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 30, 2023:

Arsenal receive Jeremie Frimpong boost

Jeremie Frimpong has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal have received a boost in their quest to bring Jeremie Frimpong to the Emirates, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners roped in Jurrien Timber this summer from Ajax for the role, but the player isn’t a natural right back. Arteta has had his eyes on Frimpong for the role, but a move failed to materialise.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano confirmed that there's a £34 million release clause in the player’s contract with Bayer Leverkusen.

"There have been plenty of stories about Jeremie Frimpong and a £34m release clause in his contract. I can confirm that there is a clause, and he’s certainly a player who is greatly admired around Europe after some fantastic performances this season,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Bayer Leverkusen as a whole have been great to watch under Xabi Alonso, and Frimpong is one of the team’s most important players with some superb displays at right-back."

Romano went on to mention the north London side, Bayern Munich and Barcelona as the clubs keeping a close watch on Frimpong.

"Frimpong has been scouted by Arsenal and Bayern Munich in recent times, as well as by Barcelona before they instead signed Joao Cancelo on loan from Manchester City in the summer," wrote Romano.

He concluded:

“I think in June a move is likely for Frimpong, and he surely won’t be short of suitors as many clubs have been tracking him for some time. We’ll have to wait and see how this develops because there won’t be anything happening now, but he certainly looks like one to watch for the summer.”

The 22-year-old has been on fire this season for the Bundesliga side, registering six goals and seven assists in 17 outings across competitions

Gunners eyeing Thomas Partey exit

Thomas Partey has admirers in Turin.

Arsenal are planning to offload Thomas Partey in January, according to Tutto Juve. The Ghanian midfielder has endured an injury-ravaged season so far, registering just five appearances across competitions. He was sidelined with groin trouble at the start of the season and has now picked up a hamstring injury.

The Gunners are frustrated with his fitness issues and want to move him on at the turn of the year. Arteta roped in Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer, and thanks to the Englishman, Partey’s absence hasn’t been felt at all.

Juventus remain interested in the 30-year-old but lack funds to complete a deal in January.

Goalkeeper situation isn't helping Arsenal, says journalist

David Raya arrived at the Emirates this summer.

The competition for the No. 1 spot at Arsenal is hurting both Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Arteta opted to sign Raya on loan from Brentford this summer and has since used him ahead of the Englishman. However, the Spanish manager has refused to confirm his preferred choice between the sticks so far.

Both players have struggled recently, with Raya failing to convince as well. Ramsdale, meanwhile, is already linked with an exit from the Emirates amid interest from Bayern Munich, as per The Daily Mail.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said that both players are lacking from confidence due to Arteta’s decision.

"I think both of them seem to be lacking some confidence at the moment. All players are different but goalkeepers especially like to know they have the faith and trust of their manager.

"I think when you have two competing for a place, and they're both being kept on their toes week to week and not sure whether they're going to be in or out of the team. Some respond to that well and some don't," said Brown.

He continued:

"And it doesn't look to me like either Raya or Ramsdale are responding very well to it at the moment. They're both good goalkeepers, but I think that they might benefit from being told you're number one, and you're not at the moment, and whoever isn't, you'd hope would respond to that in the right way."

Ramsdale could be forced to leave in January to stay in contention for a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad.