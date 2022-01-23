Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive setback in pursuit of Juventus star; club planning Mikel Arteta's contract renewal, and more - 23 January 2022

Arsenal could only manage a goalless draw against Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday. The result is a setback to Arsenal's hopes of a top-four finish this season. The draw means the Gunners remain in seventh place, two points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United, but with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have received a blow in their pursuit of a Juventus star. Elsewhere, the Gunners are planning to renew manager Mikel Arteta's contract.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 23rd January 2022.

Arsenal receive setback in pursuit of Arthur Melo

Arsenal have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Arthur Melo. The Gunners are looking to add a new midfielder to their roster this year. Juventus' Arthur emerged as an object of interest to Mikel Arteta.

The Brazilian joined the Serie A giants in 2020 in a swap deal that saw Miralem Pjanic move to Barcelona. However, Arthur has failed to strike a chord in Turin. His form has not deterred the Gunners, though, who are planning to have a ball-playing midfielder alongside Thomas Partey.

Arteta believes the Brazilian's qualities make him the ideal man for the job. The Gunners are already preparing for life without Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny, both of whom could leave the Emirates this summer. Arthur could be a fabulous replacement for the duo.

The Brazilian is also keen to move to the Premier League to rediscover his form. The Gunners were locked in negotiations with the Bianconeri, with Arsenal proposing a six-month loan deal. However, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has poured cold water over the Gunners' plans.

Speaking on the matter, the Juventus manager said that Arthur was going nowhere:

“This is our team, and we’re not gonna change anything. Arthur’s part of the Brazil national team; he’s an important player,” said Allegri.

That essentially ends the north London side's hopes of securing the player this month. However, they could return for Arthur in the summer.

Gunners planning Mikel Arteta's contract renewal

Arsenal are planning to renew Mikel Arteta's contract to ward off interest from Manchester City, according to Daily Mail.

The Spaniard is tied with the Gunners till the summer of 2023. The club hierarchy is determined not to let him enter the final 12 months of his contract. The north London side have been impressed with Arteta's performances so far. The Spaniard, who is reportedly earning £5 million at the North London club, could see his salary rise if the Gunners extend his deal by two more years.

Arteta guided his team to FA Cup and Community Shield triumphs. He is fighting to help the Gunners finish in the top four this season. With Pep Guardiola set to depart the Etihad next summer, the Gunners are determined to keep Manchester City's hands off their manager.

Newcastle United interested in Bernd Leno

Newcastle United are planning a move for Arsenal outcast Bernd Leno, according to 90 Min. The German has dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates since the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale. Leno is eager to leave the club in search of regular first-team minutes.

The Gunners have identified Matt Turner as the German's replacement. However, the north London side may only let Leno leave this month if they can sign his replacement. A move in the summer might be a more realistic option.

Edited by Bhargav