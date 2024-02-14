Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive Victor Osimhen boost; club eyeing Kaoru Mitoma, and more - February 14, 2024

Arsenal take on Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday (February 17) at Turf Moor. Mikel Arteta’s team are third after 24 games, two points behind leaders Liverpool (54).

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a boost in their plans to bring Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to the Emirates in the summer. Elsewhere, the north London side are interested in Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Kaoru Mitoma.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 14, 2024:

Arsenal receive Victor Osimhen boost

Victor Osimhen has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal have received a boost in their plans to sign Victor Osimhen this summer. According to transfer insider Ben Jacobs, the Nigerian forward could prefer a move to the Premier League over Ligue 1.

Osimhen has caught the attention of clubs across Europe after helping Napoli win the Serie A title last season. Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea also have their eyes on the 25-year-old, who signed an extension in December.

The Gunners have been interested in Osimhen for a while. Arteta is eager to bring in a proven No. 9 to complete his attack and has zeroed in on the Nigerian. Osimhen has appeared 18 times across competitions this season for the reigning Italian champions, registering eight goals and three assists.

The Parisians have identified him as a possible replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who is heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid. However, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the Ligue 1 champions are not confident of securing the services of the 25-year-old.

"PSG's budget for the forthcoming season allows them to move freely in the market without feeling like they have taken a financial hit by Kylian Mbappe's prospective departure.

"Therefore, they can start looking, in the summer, for potential replacements should the need arise,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

"One of those names is Victor Osimhen, but there is a lower confidence about that being possible because the feeling within PSG is that he wants to move to the Premier League, which is potentially good news for Arsenal or Chelsea."

Osimhen is likely to cost upwards of £100 million this summer.

Gunners eyeing Kaoru Mitoma

Kaoru Mitoma could be on the move this summer.

Arsenal are interested in Kaoru Mitoma, according to TEAMtalk. The Japanese forward has gone from strength to strength recently with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Mitoma has three goals and six assists in 25 outings across competitions this season. The Gunners are long-term admirers of the 26-year-old and want to bring him to the Emirates this year.

Arteta is looking to add more bite to his attack before the start of the new season, and Mitoma has emerged as an option. The Seagulls are willing to let the Japanese leave at the end of the season but want £51 million for their prized asset.

The north London side haven’t been afraid to invest in players recently, so a move cannot be ruled out. However, Arsenal will have to ward off competition from Liverpool and Manchester United to get their man.

Arsenal plan Kai Havertz exit

Kai Havertz’s time at the Emirates could be coming to an end.

Arsenal are willing to offload Kai Havertz this summer, according to Fichajes. The German midfielder arrived at the Emirates from Chelsea in the summer in a reported £65 million deal.

However, he has struggled to justify his price tag. Havertz has appeared 33 times across competitions this season, registering five goals and one assist. The 24-year-old has divided opinion among fans, and it appears that the Gunners have also run out of patience with the player.

Havertz is yet to find his ideal position in the team and has struggled to impress in midfield and attack. The north London side are willing to cash in on the German in the summer but are unlikely to recuperate the exorbitant fee they paid for his signature.