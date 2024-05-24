Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive Victor Osimhen boost; club prioritising Pedro Neto move, and more - May 24, 2024

Arsenal are planning for the summer after faltering at the final hurdle in the Premier League title race. Mikel Arteta will be eager to upgrade his squad to bridge the gap with the top teams in Europe.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received some good news in their pursuit of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, the north London club are prioritising a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Pedro Neto this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on May 24, 2024:

Arsenal receive Victor Osimhen boost

Victor Osimhen

Arsenal have received a boost in their efforts to sign Victor Osimhen this summer. According to journalist Valter De Maggio, the Nigerian striker would prefer to move to the Emirates this year.

Osimhen is a wanted man in the European circuit this year, thanks to his exploits with Napoli. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly hot on his heels, while there's also interest in his services from the Middle East.

However, speaking on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, De Maggio insisted that the 25-year-old will only move to Saudi Arabia as a last resort.

“Osimhen wants the Premier League, if the offer doesn’t come then he would consider the Arab one. There is no club paying the clause today, Osimhen would like Arsenal otherwise he would consider Saudi Arabia,” said De Maggio.

Osimhen signed a new contract with the Serie A side in December and reportedly has a massive release clause in his deal.

Gunners prioritising Pedro Neto move

Pedro Neto

Arsenal have made Pedro Neto their top priority for this summer, according to Caught Offside.

The Gunners are keen for attacking reinforcements ahead of the new season and have identified Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams and Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise among the targets. However, both players look unlikely to move to the Emirates amid intense competition for their services.

The situation has forced the north London side to pursue alternate options. Neto is a long-term target for Arteta, and the Spaniard is determined to get him this summer.

The Portuguese forward endured an injury-riddled season with Wolverhampton Wanderers but still managed three goals and 11 assists in 24 games across competitions. The Midlands club are under no pressure to offload the 24-year-old but are likely to let him go for around £60 million.

Arsenal want Justin Bijlow

Justin Bijlow

Arsenal have identified Justin Bijlow as a target for this summer, according to Soccer News.

The Gunners are looking for a new goalkeeper this year amid uncertainties surrounding the future of Aaron Ramsdale. The English goalkeeper has dropped down the pecking order behind David Raya this season and is expected to leave in search of regular football.

Chelsea and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Ramsdale this year. The north London side would like him to stay but are preparing for his eventual departure. Arsenal have identified Bijlow as an option to replace the Englishman. The Dutch goalkeeper has caught the eye with Feyenoord this season and could be available for €13 million.

The 26-year-old is also wanted at Liverpool and with Arne Slot taking charge at Anfield, the Reds could have an advantage in the race. However, Bijlow will have to accept a reduced role if he agrees to join either club. Alisson Becker and David Raya are the established No.1s for their respective side, so the Dutchman will only be a backup if he agrees to move.