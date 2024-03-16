Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive Victor Osimhen boost; Emile Smith Rowe wants to stay, and more - March 16, 2024

Arsenal are leading the Premier League title race after 28 games, tied on points with Liverpool. Mikel Arteta's team travel to the Etihad on March 31 to face reigning champions Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a boost in their plans to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer. Elsewhere, midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is not planning to leave the Emirates at the end of the season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 16, 2024:

Arsenal receive Victor Osimhen boost

Victor Osimhen is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen. According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea may not have the finances to complete a move for the Nigerian striker this summer.

Osimhen is a sought-after player ahead of the summer following his recent exploits with Napoli. The 25-year-old helped the club win the Serie A title last campaign and has been in red-hot form this season as well. He has registered 13 goals and four assists in 24 outings across competitions, so the Gunners are hoping to bring him to the Emirates.

Previous reports have stated that the Blues have made Osimhen their priority target this summer. However, it appears that the London club could struggle to afford the Nigerian's reported £200,000 per-week wages.

TEAMtalk add that Arsenal or Paris Saint-Germain are more likely destinations for the 25-year-old. The Metro had reported that Osimhen would prefer a move to the Premier League if he leaves Napoli. As such, it appears that all doors could lead to the Emirates for the Nigerian this summer.

Emile Smith Rowe wants to stay, says journalist

Emile Smith Rowe's future remains up in the air.

Emile Smith Rowe is willing to stay and fight for his place at Arsenal, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The English midfielder has dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates this season.

Arteta has transformed his team into a well-oiled machine, and there's an intense competition for places in the starting XI. Smith Rowe has managed just 16 appearances across competitions this campaign, all but three of which have been from the bench.

His situation has added to speculation regarding his future this summer. Despite his struggles, there's no dearth of interest in his services, with recent reports naming Aston Villa and West Ham United among his suitors.

The 23-year-old's situation with the north London side is not expected to improve any time soon, and an exit now looks like a possible outcome. However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said that Smith Rowe remains determined to come good at Arsenal.

"I don't think the writing's on the wall because not much has changed since a lot of links in January and even last summer. We know that Aston Villa looked, and some say that West Ham are monitoring the situation as well," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"But every time there's been interest in Smith Rowe, even when he's been out and not playing, it's always been clear from the player camp that he wants to stay and fight for his place.

"Therefore, I don't think anything is predetermined at this point in terms of a summer exit."

With Martin Odegaard in exquisite form, Smith Rowe will have to up his game to convince Arteta to grant him more minutes.

Gunners willing to offer €100 million for Victor Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are willing to pay Sporting a massive fee to secure the services of Viktor Gyokeres this summer, according to MilanLive.

The Gunners are looking for an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah ahead of the new summer, and the Swedish striker has popped up on their radar. Gyokeres has been outstanding for the Portuguese side this season, registering 33 goals and 13 assists in 38 appearances across competitions.

There's massive interest in the player's signature ahead of the summer. AC Milan also have their eyes on the 25-year-old and are plotting to bring him to San Siro. The Rossoneri are hoping that Zlatan Ibrahimovic can convince his compatriot to move to Serie A, but the Gunners are plotting to win the race by offering €100 million for Gyokeres.