Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners remain interested in Ruben Neves; club face competition from Atletico Madrid for Everton star, and more - 27 January 2022

Arsenal are yet to make a signing this month, despite monitoring a host of players. The Gunners are on the lookout for a striker and a midfielder right now.

Meanwhile, Arsenal remain interested in Ruben Neves. Elsewhere, the Gunners face competition from Atletico Madrid for an Everton striker. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 27th January 2022.

Arsenal have retained their interest in Ruben Neves, according to The Hard Tackle via The Athletic.

The Gunners were heavily linked with the Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder last summer. The 24-year-old was viewed as a replacement for Granit Xhaka. However, the Swiss international ended up staying at the Emirates, so a move for Neves didn't materialise.

Ruben Neves arrived in the Premier League in 2017, and has since been one of the best midfielders in the league since then. He has played almost 200 games for the Midlands club, scoring 22 goals.

Arsenal are still interested in Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves according to The Athletic!

Arsenal are looking to bolster their midfield this year. The Gunners would prefer to sign a stop-gap option on loan in January and opt for long-term targets in the summer. The north London side have identified Arthur as a short-term option, but Juventus are reluctant to let him leave.

Manager Mikel Arteta has been forced to turn to alternate options, with Ruben Neves now in his wishlist. However, the Portuguese is a long-term target for Arsenal, who want to continue pushing for a move for Arthur this month. If the Gunners do submit an offer for Neves before the end of the transfer window, they might dive for him in the summer.

Arsenal face competition from Atletico Madrid in the race for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to Fichajes.

The Everton forward has developed into one of the finest strikers in the league. The Gunners were monitoring him with interest at the start of the month, but left the race to concentrate on a move for Dusan Vlahovic

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Arsenal will turn to Dominic Calvert-Lewin if they fail to sign Dušan Vlahović.



They want a new striker this month.



Arsenal will turn to Dominic Calvert-Lewin if they fail to sign Dušan Vlahović. They want a new striker this month. (Source: Mirror)

Unfortunately, that decision has backfired. With the Serb close to joining Juventus, the north London side have now turned their attention back to Calvert-Lewin. The Englishman is expected to cost a fortune, with the Toffees under no pressure to sell. Moreover, the Gunners now face competition from Atletico Madrid, who are looking for a successor to Luis Suarez this summer.

Newcastle United ready to pay €40 million for Arsenal target Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle United are willing to offer €40 million for the signature of Bruno Guimaraes.

Newcastle United are willing to offer €40 million for the signature of Bruno Guimaraes, according to The Hard Tackle via L'Equipe. The Lyon midfielder has been a regular feature for the Ligue 1 side, and has won the admiration of Arsenal. It's no secret that the Gunners are looking for a new midfielder at the moment.

However, the Magpies are ready to wreck the north London side's plans. Eddie Howe is desperate to bring in reinforcements to help save his team from relegation. Newcastle are willing to pay a handsome fee for Guimaraes. The Brazilian could also be handed a four-fold salary hike to lure him to St. James' Park.

