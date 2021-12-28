Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners retain interest in Barcelona star; club face competition from Sevilla for Juventus midfielder, and more - 28 December 2021

Arsenal are fourth in the Premier League table after 19 games. The Gunners are six points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have three games in hand.

Meanwhile, Arsenal remain interested in a Barcelona midfielder who could leave the club next year. Elsewhere, the Gunners face competition from Sevilla for a Juventus star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 28th December 2021.

Arsenal retain interest in Philippe Coutinho

Arsenal have retained their interest in Philippe Coutinho.

Arsenal have retained their interest in Philippe Coutinho, according to Just Arsenal via Todo Fichajes. The Brazilian has been a subdued figure at Barcelona, who remain keen to offload him as soon as possible. The Gunners are planning to offer Coutinho a chance to revive his career at the Emirates.

The Brazilian had taken the Premier League by storm after joining Liverpool in January 2013. His performances earned him a high-profile transfer to the Camp Nou at the start of 2018.

Unfortunately, things didn't quite work out for him as expected. The Brazilian lost his touch, and has looked a pale shadow of his former self. However, that has not deterred Arsenal, who believe Coutinho can get back to his best under Mikel Arteta.

Rafael Hernández @RafaelH117 Barcelona working on getting rid of Coutinho in January 🤞 Barcelona working on getting rid of Coutinho in January 🤞

The Gunners want to inject a shot of creativity to their roster next year. Arsenal brought in Martin Odegaard this summer, and the Norwegian has added a spark to their attack of late. However, Arteta believes more reinforcements are needed if Arsenal are to contend for silverware.

The Spaniard is enticed by Coutinho's experience, and is convinced the player can add value to his squad. The Gunners are willing to take a chance on him, despite the risks associated with the move.

Arsenal, though, could face competition from Everton for his signature. However, The Toffees might not have the resources to complete a deal, making the Gunners the favourites for Coutinho's signature.

Gunners face competition from Sevilla for Aaron Ramsey

Arsenal could face competition from Sevilla for Aaron Ramsey.

Arsenal could face competition from Sevilla for Aaron Ramsey, according to Calciomercato. The Juventus midfielder is expected to leave Turin in January after failing to make a mark in Italy. The Gunners have been linked with a sensational return for their former player.

Arsenal could use a player like Ramsey in their roster. The Gunners are expected to offload Mohamed Elneny next year.

The London side will also be without Thomas Partey for a while due to his involvement in the African Cup of Nations. As such, Arsenal are eyeing a move for Ramsey. However, Sevilla and Newcastle are also interested in the services of the Ghanian.

Juventus end interest in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Juventus have ended their interest in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Juventus have ended their interest in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Just Arsenal via La Gazzetta.

The Gunners are eager to offload the Gabon international, who is currently being frozen out of the first team due to a disciplinary breach. Juventus were previously named among the clubs interested in his services.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, the Bianconeri have ended their interest in the Arsenal outcast. Instead, the Old Lady have decided to target Gianluca Scamacca as they look to address their attacking conundrum.

Edited by Bhargav