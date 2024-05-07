Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners set Oleksandr Zinchenko price, Crystal Palace want Reiss Nelson, and more - May 7, 2024

Arsenal are leading the Premier League title race with two games left to play this season. Mikel Arteta's team next face Manchester United at Old Trafford in the league on Sunday, May 12.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are willing to let Oleksandr Zinchenko leave this summer. Elsewhere, Crystal Palace have identified Reiss Nelson as a possible replacement for Michael Olise.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from May 7, 2024.

Arsenal set Oleksandr Zinchenko price

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Arsenal want £39m to part ways with Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer, according to Fichajes.

The Ukrainian left-back has appeared 34 times across competitions this season, registering one goal and two assists. His ability to play at left-back and in midfield makes him an enticing option for his suitors and there's already rising interest in his services ahead of the summer.

Newcastle United are looking for a new left-back and have their eyes on the 27-year-old. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are also eyeing Zinchenko as a possible replacement for Alphonso Davies, who could be on his way to Real Madrid come summer.

The Ukrainian's contract with the Gunners expires in 2026 and the club are open to his departure this summer, provided his suitors are willing to match his price tag.

Crystal Palace want Reiss Nelson

Reiss Nelson

Crystal Palace are planning to move for Reiss Nelson if they part ways with Michael Olise this summer, according to Football Transfers.

The French forward is a wanted man ahead of the summer and the Eagles could struggle to keep hold of him once the season ends. They are already preparing contingency plans and have identified Nelson as an option.

The English forward is a forgotten man at Arsenal, registering 24 appearances across competitions this season, most of which have been from the bench. The Gunners are ready to cash in on the player at the end of the campaign and Palace are planning to take him to Selhurst Park.

The 24-year-old could be open to an exit from the Emirates if guaranteed regular first-team football.

Gunners not eyeing Ivan Toney, says Fabrizio Romano

Ivan Toney's future remains up in the air

Arsenal are not working on a deal to sign Ivan Toney this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Englishman's contract with Brentford expires in 2025 and he is likely to be on the move this year. The Gunners are looking for a new striker ahead of the new season and have been linked with the 28-year-old.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted that Alexander Isak, Victor Osimhen, and Benjamin Sesko are the ones being discussed at the Emirates.

“From what I’m hearing, Arsenal have not made any communication to the player (Gabriel Jesus) or to his agents about the intention to sell him in the summer transfer window, but this is not changing Arsenal’s strategy in terms of strikers,” wrote Romano.

“Arsenal want to bring in a new striker in the summer, and I’ve previously told you about their appreciation of players like Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko. We also have to remember that they like Alexander Isak at Newcastle, though that would be a complicated one," he continued.

Romano also added that the north London side would prefer to offload Eddie Nketiah instead of Gabriel Jesus this summer.

"We’ll see what happens in the summer, but at the moment the feeling is Arsenal could sell Eddie Nketiah instead, because there is interest from clubs in the Premier League, and also there was interest from Bundesliga clubs last year. So Nketiah could be on the move, but for Jesus at the moment it’s quiet," wrote Romano.

“It’s also quiet around Ivan Toney right now. Honestly, Arsenal and Chelsea never made proposals now or in January despite links – I’m told Toney’s situation will be assessed in the summer and it’s not one for May. Let’s see the strikers domino, and the player’s price tag. Brentford never wanted to make any discount for Toney, despite some talk of his price coming down significantly,” he concluded.

Nketiah's contract expires in 2027 and he is merely a squad player at the Emirates at the moment.