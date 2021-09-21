Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners star attracting attention from European heavyweights, club join Barcelona and Inter Milan in the race for Ajax ace, and more - 21st September 2021

Arsenal are ready to welcome AFC Wimbledon to the Emirates on Wednesday in the third round of the EFL Cup. The Gunners are buoyed by their resurgence, having won both of their last two games. Mikel Arteta will be eager to maintain that momentum against the League One side.

As far as the transfer market is concerned, an Arsenal star is being courted by Atletico Madrid and Juventus. The Gunners have joined Barcelona and Inter Milan in the race for an Ajax goalkeeper whose current deal expires next summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 21 September 2021.

Bukayo Saka attracting attention from Juventus and Atletico Madrid

Juventus and Atletico Madrid are interested in Bukayo Saka

Juventus and Atletico Madrid are keeping a close eye on Bukayo Saka, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The Englishman is already the star of the Arsenal team and has attracted attention from quite a few top clubs around Europe. Saka was linked with a move away from the Emirates this summer but ended up staying with the Gunners.

Arsenal remain eager to keep hold of the Englishman and build a team around him. However, the recent struggles of the Gunners and Mikel Arteta's failure to show progress could pave the path for Saka's departure.

The 20-year-old has already amassed 94 appearances for the London side, scoring 12 goals and setting up 21 others.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Juventus and Atletico Madrid are 'plotting a potential swoop for Bukayo Saka' trib.al/keEhcvD Juventus and Atletico Madrid are 'plotting a potential swoop for Bukayo Saka' trib.al/keEhcvD

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone considers Saka the perfect replacement for Joao Felix, who could leave the La Liga giants next summer.

Juventus are also plotting a move for Saka as a successor to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Gunners currently value the Englishman in excess of €50m.

Arsenal join Barcelona and Inter Milan in the race for Andre Onana

Arsenal are in a three-way battle for Andre Onana

Arsenal are ready to battle Barcelona and Inter Milan for the signature of Andre Onana, according to Transfer Market Web. The Gunners are considering goalkeeping reinforcements despite investing heavily on Aaron Ramsdale this summer.

Bernd Leno's future continues to hang in the balance and if the German leaves next summer, the north London side want to replace him with the Ajax star.

Onana is in the final 12 months of his current deal and is all set to leave the Dutch side next summer. Arsenal are planning to sign him on a free transfer but could face competition from the Catalans as well as the Nerazzurri.

The 25-year-old has not played a game since March last year but is among the finest goalkeepers in the world at the moment.

Arsenal legend praises Aaron Ramsdale

Martin Keown has praised Aaron Ramsdale

Martin Keown has retracted his previous comments on Arsenal's purchase of Aaron Ramsdale. The Gunners legend had earlier criticized his former club for spending lavishly on the English goalkeeper.

Also Read

However, Keown was left impressed with Ramsdale's performance against Burnley over the weekend.

"Ramsdale, really strong, 23 years of age, I questioned the purchase but I’ve been really happy with what he’s done. 35 crosses were coming into that box today," Keown said on Match Of The Day.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava