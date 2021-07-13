Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners star hands in transfer request, club interested in PSG defender, and more - 13th July 2021

Arsenal is determined to use the summer to assemble a squad capable of turning their fortunes around. The Gunners finished eighth in the Premier League table in back-to-back seasons under Mikel Arteta and have failed to reach the top four in the last six years.

The Spaniard has won the FA Cup and the Community Shield since taking charge at the Emirates. However, an inability to qualify for Europe means Arsenal will have to head back to the drawing board this summer.

The Gunners want a new defender and a backup goalkeeper and are also expected to offload some of their current players.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from July 13, 2021.

Arsenal star hands in transfer request

Hector Bellerin

Hector Bellerin has submitted a request to leave Arsenal and join Inter Milan, according to The Express via Calciomercato.

The Spaniard struggled to impress under Mikel Arteta last season, appearing 35 times in all competitions and scoring one goal. Bellerin looked like a player in decline and showed little to justify his selection in the first XI.

Hector Bellerin 🇪🇸 has requested to leave #Arsenal. [Sky Sports] — Arsenal News Channel (@Arsenalnewschan) July 12, 2021

Arsenal is planning a mass exodus this summer, and Bellerin looks likely to be on that list. The 26-year-old reportedly met with the Gunners hierarchy last week to inform them of his intention to leave this summer.

Bellerin is a target for Inter Milan, with the Serie A side looking to replace Achraf Hakimi, who has joined Paris Saint-Germain.

The Nerazzurri want a loan deal with an option to buy, and while Arsenal is ready to let him leave temporarily, they want the move to be turned permanent under preset conditions.

Inter Milan are refusing to oblige but admire Bellerin and will continue to work towards a solution.

Gunners interested in PSG defender

Thilo Kehrer

Arsenal is interested in Thilo Kehrer, according to PSG Talk via Foot Mercato. The Paris Saint-Germain defender could see his place in the squad come under scrutiny after the arrival of Sergio Ramos and Achraf Hakimi.

PSG reportedly want to offload the German this summer, and the Gunners have expressed a desire to bring him to the Emirates.

However, the 24-year-old wants to stay at the Parc des Princes and fight for a place in the team next season. Kehrer joined PSG in 2018 and appeared 33 times for the Ligue 1 giants last season.

The French side wants to sell him to recoup a portion of the fees they paid for him.

Arsenal target joins Real Sociedad

Mat Ryan

Arsenal target Mathew Ryan has completed a move to Real Sociedad, the La Liga side has confirmed.

The Australian goalkeeper spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates, and Mikel Arteta was eager to sign him permanently over the summer.

There were rumors that the Gunners were very close to completing a deal for Ryan, but it now appears that is not the case.

The Australian’s move to Sociedad means Arsenal will have to continue their search for a backup for Bernd Leno.

There’s also a fair chance that the Gunners will target a first-choice goalkeeper with Arteta not totally convinced with the German.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar