Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners submit €45m offer for Serie A star, club preparing £10m bid for Turkish fullback, and more - 18th July 2021

Arsenal played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Rangers on Saturday at Ibrox. The Gunners went behind early in the game and had to rely on new boy Nuno Tavares to score on his debut to equalize. The Scottish side took the lead once again after the break before Eddie Nketiah scored late to draw level. The game was further proof that Mikel Arteta’s squad needs a few upgrades over the summer.

Arsenal are attempting to bring in a midfielder to the Emirates before the end of August. The Gunners also want to strengthen their backline and are expected to see a few departures this summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 18 July 2021.

Arsenal submit €45m offer for Serie A star

Manuel Locatelli

Arsenal have submitted a €45m offer for Manuel Locatelli, according to The Hard Tackle via Sport Mediaset. The Gunners are desperate to bring the Italian to the Emirates and have made him their number one midfield target this summer. Juventus are also interested in the Sassuolo star, and Locatelli himself prefers a move to Turin. However, Mikel Arteta is not ready to accept defeat yet.

Arsenal have identified the Serie A midfielder as the ideal replacement for Granit Xhaka. The Gunners have already submitted an initial €40m offer for Locatelli. However, Sassuolo have turned it down hoping that the Bianconeri, who are also interested in the player, will offer a substantial amount for the Italian.

However, Juventus are only proposing a loan deal with a €30m obligation to buy under several preset conditions.

Juventus met with Sassuolo today. Opening bid for Locatelli: loan with obligation to buy for €30m. Sassuolo refused. Negotiations with Juve will continue as they’re Locatelli’s priority. 🇮🇹 #Juve



Sassuolo want €40m as they know Arsenal would be prepared to pay this fee. #AFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2021

Sassuolo have no interest in a loan deal and the Bianconeri’s offer does not replicate their valuation of the 23-year-old either. Arsenal, as such, are edging closer to their man, with Juventus unlikely to match their latest offer. Locatelli could be interested in joining the Gunners if a move to Turin does not materialize.

Gunners preparing £10m bid for Turkish fullback

Mert Muldur

Arsenal are preparing a £10m bid for Mert Muldur, according to The Hard Tackle via Ekrem Konur. The Gunners believe the Sassuolo right-back would be a perfect replacement for Hector Bellerin. The Turkey international has managed only 54 appearances for the Serie A side over the past two seasons, but Mikel Arteta is pleased with what he has seen.

🚨🔥If Héctor Bellerín is transferred to Inter, Arsenal will offer Sassuolo £10 million for Mert Muldur, whom he has been following for a while.#HectorBellerin #MertMuldur #Arsenal #Sassuolo pic.twitter.com/CJovv3aGT6 — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) July 16, 2021

Arsenal are also attracted to his versatility, as the 22-year-old can play on either flank. Muldur currently has two years left on his contract, so it might not be easy for the Gunners to lure him away. The move, however, will depend on Bellerin's future.

Inter Milan confirm interest in Arsenal star

Hector Bellerin

Giuseppe Marotta, chief executive of Inter Milan, has confirmed that the Serie A giants are keeping tabs on Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin. The Spaniard is expected to leave the Emirates this summer after falling out of favor under Mikel Arteta.

In a conversation with Sky Italia, Marotta revealed that the Nerazzurri are monitoring both Bellerin and Alex Telles of Manchester United as potential replacements for Achraf Hakimi.

“Hector Bellerin is a player we're following... but I can't say more. Alex Telles? I can't exclude this possibility but we're making our plans and we'll see,” said Marotta.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee