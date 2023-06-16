Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners submit opening bid for Kai Havertz; club preparing second offer for Declan Rice, and more - June 16, 2023

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League in the recently concluded season, five points behind champions Manchester City. Manager Mikel Arteta will look to use the summer to bridge the gap with the Cityzens next campaign.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have submitted an opening bid for Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz. Elsewhere, the north London giants are preparing a second offer for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 16, 2023:

Arsenal submit opening bid for Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have placed their opening offer on the table for Kai Havertz, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The German forward’s future at Chelsea is up in the air following another indifferent season. The Gunners have emerged as a surprise candidate in the race for his signature.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Real Madrid have ended their pursuit of the 23-year-old, opening the door for Arteta to take advantage.

“Talks have started, and an opening bid has come in from Arsenal for Chelsea forward Kai Havertz. Arsenal are working on this surprise deal, which comes following quick developments in the last few days also with Real Madrid, who were interested but who are no longer in the race,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“Real have cooled down their interest because he’s considered too expensive – they won’t spend even £60m. Now, Arsenal have approached Chelsea, who have said their asking price is £70-75m.

"To be clear: Arsenal will never pay that money. But from what I understand, sources close to the negotiation believe it will be possible to sign Havertz from Chelsea for less than that.”

Romano added that Bayern Munich could provide competition for Havertz.

“Chelsea could be flexible in terms of their value in order to make this deal happen, because they know the Germany international won’t extend his contract. Conversations are ongoing, and the player is keen on a move to Arsenal.

"Mikel Arteta really appreciates him; he's a big fan of his qualities and feels this is a player with the space to grow and improve, despite his struggles at Stamford Bridge,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“But also keep an eye on Bayern – they have a good relationship with Havertz’s agents, who are the same as Konrad Laimer’s representatives. For the moment, there is no official bid, but Arsenal know that Bayern could also be in the race in the next few days.”

Havertz joined the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020.

Gunners preparing second offer for Declan Rice

Declan Rice is expected to arrive at the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal are preparing a counter offer for Declan Rice after their initial bid was rejected by West Ham United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The English midfielder is a priority target for the Gunners this summer, and they recently submitted a £90 million opening offer for the player. However, it wasn’t enough to convince the Hammers.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that there remains confidence at the north London side that Rice will arrive at the Emirates this summer.

“It probably feels like a bit of a setback on the surface that a first bid has been rejected, but it's pretty normal that this happens, especially in such a high-profile transfer.

"I'm sure Arsenal fans are panicking a little bit, but I'm told that a second bid is likely to follow pretty quickly. I think there's still confidence that Declan Rice will become an Arsenal player,” said Jones.

Manchester United also have their eyes on Rice.

Newcastle United preparing Kieran Tierney offer

Kieran Tierney has admirers at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle United are preparing to submit their opening bid for Kieran Tierney, according to Football Insider.

The Scottish full-back is expected to leave this summer after dropping down the pecking order under Arteta. The Magpies are on the hunt for a new left-back and have set their sights on the 26-year-old.

The Gunners are likely to receive a former offer from Newcastle at the end of the month. However, if a transfer cannot be agreed, Aston Villa and Manchester City are also waiting in line to test the waters. Tierney wants to leave the Emirates this summer to resurrect his career.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes