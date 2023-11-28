Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners suffer Dusan Vlahovic blow; Victor Osimhen move unlikely in January, and more - November 28, 2023

Arsenal lock horns with Lens at the Emirates on Wednesday (November 29) in the UEFA Champions League. Mikel Arteta's team lead Group B after four games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. Elsewhere, a move for Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen is unlikely to materialise in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 28, 2023:

Arsenal suffer Dusan Vlahovic blow

Dusan Vlahovic is unlikely to leave Juventus right now.

Arsenal have suffered a blow in their quest to sign Dusan Vlahovic. According to TEAMtalk, the Serbian forward is ready to commit his future to Juventus.

Vlahovic is a long-term target for Arteta who attempted to sign the player in January 2022. However, the 23-year-old turned down a move to the Emirates and joined the Bianconeri instead. His stay in Turin hasn't been fruitful, though.

Vlahovic has 28 goals and seven assists in 74 games across competitions. The Sun recently reported that the Gunners have made the player a priority ahead of the winter transfer window. However, it now appears that the Serbian doesn't want to leave the Serie A club just yet.

Juventus are in talks with the player's camp regarding a new deal till 2026. The talks have progressed well, and the player is eager to continue his stay in Turin.

Victor Osimhen move unlikely in January

Victor Osimhen is wanted at the Emirates.

Victor Osimhen is unlikely to leave Napoli in the winter, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Nigerian hitman is staring at an uncertain future at Naples, following a controversial social media post from the club. Osimhen's contract with the Serie A champions expires in 2025, but he hasn't agreed a new deal yet.

Arsenal are expected to be in the market for a proven No. 9 in January to complete their frontline. There are multiple candidates being monitored, and the 24-year-old is apparently on the list.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano acknowledged the Gunners' interest in the player while also adding Chelsea to the mix. However, he pointed out that Napoli have no desire to let Osimhen go at the turn of the year.

"I’m aware there have been some reports linking Arsenal with Victor Osimhen, and this follows some outlets claiming the Napoli striker’s agent held talks with the Gunners around a year ago," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“We know that Arsenal and Chelsea are both keeping an eye on strikers for 2024, so it’s normal to see these links. But it’s important to reiterate that it’s very difficult to consider those links for January because Napoli insist they don’t want to sell him in the middle of the season.

"For the summer, anything can happen, but it isn’t being decided now, for sure.”

Osimhen, among the most feared strikers in the world, has 65 goals and 16 assists in 112 games for Napoli.

Gunners not in talks for Michael Kayode, says Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal are not in talks to sign Michael Kayode, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 19-year-old has been impressive for Fiorentina this season, registering one assist from nine games across competitions.

A recent report from Corriere dello Sport has linked the Gunners with the Italian right-back. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Kayode is happy with the Tuscan club.

"He (Kayode) signed a new deal with Fiorentina just three weeks ago. My understanding is that he’s very happy at Fiorentina and not close to any other club, so any links with Arsenal or others would just be about regular scouting activity by multiple clubs.

"We expect these clubs to keep an eye on one of the most talented full-backs in Serie A. He’s a very good player and one to watch for the future, for sure," wrote Romano.

Arteta is well stocked at the right-back position, with Jurrien Timber, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu being stellar options.