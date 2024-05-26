Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners suffer Lautaro Martinez blow; Aaron Ramsdale turns down Newcastle United, and more - May 26, 2024

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League, two points behind champions Manchester City. Manager Mikel Arteta is now looking ahead to an eventful summer as he prepares to go all the way next campaign.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have suffered a setback in their efforts to secure the services of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. Elsewhere, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has turned down a move to Newcastle United.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on May 26, 2024:

Arsenal suffer Lautaro Martinez blow

Lautaro Martinez

Arsenal have suffered a setback in their efforts to sign Lautaro Martinez this summer.

The Gunners are looking for a new No. 9 this summer, with Arteta keen to station an established face at the tip of his attack next season. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have failed to impress, so the Spanish manager is eyeing an upgrade. Martinez has popped up on his radar after an impactful season with Inter Milan.

The Argentinean hitman has registered 27 goals and seven assists in 44 games across competitions. Recent reports have said that the 26-year-old is engaged in talks with the Serie A champions regarding a new deal, but negotiations are yet to reach a conclusive end. It has also been mentioned that the north London side are keeping a close eye on proceedings.

However, speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Martinez revealed that he's close to signing a new deal with Inter.

"We are getting close. There are a couple of things missing. I said 'this week'' because the season will end and because I want to fix everything before the Copa America," said Martinez.

Arteta also has his eyes on Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Aaron Ramsdale turns down Newcastle United

Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale has no desire to join Newcastle United this summer, according to Football Insider.

The English goalkeeper is expected to leave the Emirates this summer after falling behind the pecking order under Arteta. The Gunners brought in David Raya on loan from Brentford last summer, and the Spaniard has been the undisputed No. 1 this season. Raya is set to sign a permanent deal this summer, as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Ramsdale wants to leave in search of regular football, and the Magpies are eager to bring him to St. James' Park. However, Newcastle want him to be Nick Pope's deputy at the club.

Ramsdale is no longer interested in a bench role and wants to join a team where he can play regularly. As such, he has turned them down.

Football pundit advises Gunners to sign Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney could hit the ground running at the Emirates, according to BBC pundit Kevin Nolan.

The English striker's contract with Brentford expires in 2025, and he's a sought-after man ahead of the summer. Toney is an established face in the Premier League but was banned for eight months last year due to his involvement in illegal betting. He returned to action for the Bees in January, finishing the season with four goals and two assists in 17 games across competitions.

On the Football Daily podcast, Nolan backed Toney to be a hit with the Gunners.

“I honestly think Ivan Toney could be a big plus for them (Arsenal). I think, you know, with what they have got in and around, to have that someone who can sort of give them something different, I think he could be the one.

"Isak at Newcastle is certainly another one. Them two have been named quite regularly with Arsenal and them sort of being interested,” said Nolan

Chelsea and Manchester United have also been linked with the 28-year-old recently.

