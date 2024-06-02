Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners not in talks for Benjamin Sesko; Bayern Munich want Oleksandr Zinchenko, and more - June 2, 2024

Arsenal are working to improve their squad after missing out on the Premier League title. Mikel Arteta's team finished second, two points adrift of champions Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are not in talks to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich are interested in Gunners midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 2, 2024:

Arsenal not in talks for Benjamin Sesko, says Fabrizio Romano

Benjamin Sesko

Arsenal are not engaged in talks to sign Benjamin Sesko, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Slovenian striker has emerged as a hot property ahead of the summer, thanks to an impressive season with RB Leipzig. Sesko scored 18 goals and set up two in 42 outings across competitions.

The Gunners are looking for a new No. 9 this summer amid the poor showings of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. Recent reports have suggested that the player has convinced the Emirates hierarchy, who are working to secure his services.

However, on his YouTube channel, Romano said that the north London side are yet to identify their top targets for the summer.

“On Arsenal, every day we have a different rumour. One day, it’s ‘Sesko is done’, one day, it’s ‘Osimhen is coming’, one day, it’s Gyokeres, it’s this, it’s that. Let Arsenal work,” said Romano

He continued:

"They are discussing internally about the striker, considering all the options they have and they will decide what they want to do, also based on budget. Arsenal don’t want to spend completely crazy money, they want to spend smart money on the striker.”

Sesko reportedly has a €60 million release clause in his contract, according to recent reports.

Bayern Munich want Oleksandr Zinchenko

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Bayern Munich have set their sights on Oleksandr Zinchenko, according to The Mirror.

The Ukrainian left-back is no longer a first choice under Arteta, and his future at the Emirates is up in the air. The manager is expected to let him go this summer and bring in a new face.

The Bavarians are keeping a close eye on the situation. The Bundesliga giants are sweating on the future of Alphonso Davies, whose contract expires in 2025. The Canadian is yet to respond to their renewal offer and remains heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich would prefer to keep hold of their prized asset as they look to usher in a new era under Vincent Kompany. However, the club are preparing for the inevitable and have zeroed in on Zinchenko as a cost-effective option.

Paul Robinson backs Aaron Ramsdale to join Liverpool

Aaron Ramsdale

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has backed Aaron Ramsdale to join Liverpool this summer. The English custodian has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of David Raya on loan from Brentford last summer.

With the Spanish goalkeeper set for a permanent stay at the Emirates, Ramsdale is expected to move on to greener pastures. Recent reports have suggested that Chelsea and Newcastle United have their eyes on the 26-year-old.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said that his countryman could also be a fine option to replace Caoimhin Kelleher at Anfield.

“I don’t think Aaron Ramsdale will move abroad, I think there’s a move for him in the Premier League. The one that stands out is Chelsea. Petrovic and Sanchez don’t seem to be at the level you want.

"That’s where Chelsea are at. You look at other teams in the Premier League, and he’d fit into most teams," said Robinson.

He continued:

“I can’t see Newcastle happening with Pope there. Would Brighton be interested? If Kelleher leaves Liverpool, there’s an opportunity for him to go and be a number one with Alisson.

"Look at the amount of games Kelleher has played this year, compared to Ramsdale. There’s an opportunity there to have more game time and prove himself."

Ramsdale's contract with the north London side runs till 2026.