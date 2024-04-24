Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners in talks for Dusan Vlahovic; Atletico Madrid want Gabriel Jesus, and more - April 24, 2024

Arsenal secured a thumping 5-0 win over Chelsea at the Emirates on Tuesday, April 23, in the Premier League. Leandro Trossard opened the scoring early in the game before braces from Ben White and Kai Havertz helped the Gunners secure all three points.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have initiated contact with Juventus attacker Dusan Vlahovic regarding a move this summer. Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid have set their sights on Gunners attacker Gabriel Jesus.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on April 24, 2024.

Arsenal in talks for Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are in talks to take Dusan Vlahovic to the Emirates this summer, according to journalist Mirko Di Natale.

The Serbian striker's future at Juventus has been subject to speculation for a while. The Gunners are long-term admirers of the 24-year-old and wanted to sign him before he joined the Bianconeri.

Speaking on TV Play’s Ti Amo Calciomercato, Di Natale said that the Serie A side could offload Vlahovic if he fails to agree an extension.

“I know that the contacts are positive and there are good chances of a conclusion like for Vlahovic, for whom Arsenal are showing strong interest from England. Juve and Vlahovic will have to find an agreement and ensure that both parties are satisfied,” said Di Natale.

He continued:

“If they don’t reach an agreement within the summer window, Vlahović can enter Juve’s transfer window and ensure that he can be one of those exits that Giuntoli has in mind this summer.”

Vlahovic has appeared 32 times across competitions for the Serie A side this season, scoring 17 goals and setting up three.

Atletico Madrid want Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus has admirers in La Liga

Atletico Madrid are planning to move for Gabriel Jesus this summer, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Brazilian striker hasn't lived up to expectations since arriving at Arsenal from Manchester City few summers ago. The Gunners are planning to sign a new No. 9 this summer and are apparently ready to let Jesus go.

The 27-year-old has lacked efficiency in front of goal and now merely a squad player for the north London side. This season, Jesus has scored eight goals and set up seven more from 33 games across competitions.

Atletico Madrid are looking to add more firepower to their attack and reportedly have the Brazilian on their radar. Los Rojiblancos may have to offload players to afford the 27-year-old, with Arsenal likely to demand around €70 million for the player.

Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey's future remains up in the air

Mikel Arteta has spoken highly of Thomas Partey following his impressive outing against Chelsea on Tuesday.

The Ghanaian has struggled with injuries this season and is no longer a first-team regular at the Emirates. Partey's contract with Arsenal expires in 2025, but he hasn't been offered a new deal yet. Speculation is ripe regarding his next move, with a departure likely this summer.

After the game, Arteta hinted that the 30-year-old's absence has helped Declan Rice flourish.

“We thought it was a really good game for Thomas to come back. He looks like he’s in rhythm, he trained really well in the past few days.

"With the players they have we thought it was the right call to make. He stepped up. He had a great performance. He was really important for the team,” said Arteta.

He continued:

"We have missed Thomas since August, and he’s a big player for us, but that has given chances to other players.

"For Declan (Rice) to play as a No.6 and then rediscover him as a No.8. Playing Kai as a No.9 too, and the contribution of Jorgi (Jorginho) has been absolutely phenomenal as well. The team has resources and has to find different ways of winning, acting and interchanging their qualities. I’m really happy.”

Partey has appeared 12 times across competitions for the north London side, starting six.