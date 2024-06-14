Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners in talks to sign Victor Osimhen; club eyeing Sporting ace, and more - June 14, 2024

Arsenal are looking ahead to a key summer after falling short in the Premier League title race once again. Manager Mikel Arteta will look to upgrade his squad to lay siege on the league trophy next season.

Meanwhile, the Gunner are engaged in talks to secure the services of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer. Elsewhere, the north London side are interested in Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 14, 2024:

Arsenal in talks to sign Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen

Arsenal are engaged in talks with Victor Osimhen ahead of a possible move this summer, according to Il Roma. The Nigerian striker is a sought-after man this year, despite signing a new contract with Napoli in December.

The Gunners are one of his many suitors at the moment. Arteta is looking to bring in a new No. 9 this year to bridge the gap between his squad and the top teams in Europe. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have failed to impressed, so Osimhen has been identified as an upgrade.

The Nigerian rose to prominence after helping Napoli lift the Serie A title in the 2022-23 campaign. While he couldn't maintain those high standards in the next season, the 25-year-old's stock remains high.

Osimhen reportedly has a massive release clause in his contract, believed to be around €130 million, but that hasn't deterred his suitors. The north London side were interested in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko earlier this summer.

However, with the Slovenian set to stay at the Red Bull Arena, Arsenal have set their sights on the Nigerian. Securing his services won't be easy, with Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain also interested in the 25-year-old. Osimhen is wanted in the Middle East as well and could ignite a bidding war this year.

Gunners eyeing Ousmane Diomande

Ousmane Diomande

Arsenal have set their sights on Ousmane Diomande, according to The Sun. The Ivorian defender played a starring role in Sporting's league triumph in the 2023-24 campaign.

His efforts have earned him admirers at the Emirates. Arteta has a settled center-back pairing of Gabriel and William Saliba, but the manager is looking to add depth to his squad and has his eyes on Diomande.

The 20-year-old reportedly has a £50 million release clause in his contract, so he won't come cheap. Interestingly, the north London side have scouted Diomande's defensive partner Gonçalo Inacio of late.

The Portuguese centre-back is a wanted man this summer, with multiple clubs in the Premier League eyeing him with interest. Inacio has a £52 million release clause and could be on the move this year as well.

Thomas Partey set to leave

Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey is a step away from moving to the Middle East this summer, according to Football Insider. The Ghanaian midfielder is a peripheral figure at Arsenal, and his contract expires in 2025.

Partey has struggled with injuries in recent times, and the club have lost their patience with him. Arteta is already looking for midfield reinforcements this summer, and Partey looks to have reached the end of his tenure at the Emirates.

The Gunners are apparently willing to let him leave this year for £20-25 million. Partey's camp is already in talks to move to Saudi Arabia on a lucrative contract. The north London side have identified Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi as his replacement.