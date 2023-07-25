Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners trailing in Romeo Lavia race; Kieran Tierney happy at Emirates, and more - July 25, 2023

Arsenal are looking to add more quality to their squad before the end of the summer transfer window. Manager Mikel Arteta has overseen significant improvements at the Emirates since taking charge of the first team but is eager to attain greater heights.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have fallen behind Liverpool in the race to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia. Elsewhere, defender Kieran Tierney is happy with the north London side.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 25, 2023:

Arsenal trailing in Romeo Lavia race

Romeo Lavia could be off to Anfield this summer.

Arsenal are lagging behind Liverpool in the race to sign Romeo Lavia this summer, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Belgian midfielder is expected to leave Southampton after the Saints’ relegation to the Championship. Chelsea have been linked with the 19-year-old, who also has admirers at the Emirates.

Galetti told Give Me Sport that the Gunners need to sell players before they can target Lavia.

“On the Arsenal side, the Gunners showed interest some days ago at the beginning of July, but they have to manage some exits before they make concrete moves in the market.

"One of many on his way, for example, is Thomas Partey, but they have to go deeper in the situation, and so they are quite locked in the market as told,” said Galetti.

He continued:

“At the moment, they are more in the background for Romeo Lavia and to date, we can consider Liverpool the club most interested in Romeo Lavia.”

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is looking to revamp his midfield this summer.

Kieran Tierney happy at Emirates

Kieran Tierney (right) could leave the Emirates this summer.

Kieran Tierney says that he's happy at Arsenal. The Scottish left-back dropped down the pecking order last season following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City. Tierney’s situation is unlikely to improve any time soon, and he remains linked with a move away from the Gunners.

Speaking to the press, as cited by TBR Football, Tierney said that he has given his all every time he has appeared for the north London side.

“It’s not really up to me. I’m happy. I’m working hard every day and getting minutes. I’m just trying to do as well as I can. No (I have not had conversations with Arteta).

"You can’t play every single game, every single season, every single year. I don’t expect that, and I still made a lot of appearances last year,” said Tierney.

He continued:

“I was ready every game and working 100 per cent. I think everyone in there would agree with that, that I never give less than that whether I’m playing or not.

"In the games I did play I tried to do my best for the team. I came off the bench a lot last season, whether that was to see games out or help get a goal.”

Tierney remains a valuable squad member but could be tempted to leave in search of regular football elsewhere.

Inter Milan remain keen on Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun is likely to end his association with Arsenal this summer.

Inter Milan remain interested in Folarin Balogun, according to Rudy Galetti. The US international is expected to leave Arsenal this summer, and clubs are already lining up for his signature.

The Nerazzurri have ended their quest to sign Romelu Lukaku and have recently turned their attention to Balogun. Galetti told Give Me Sport that Juventus also have their eyes on the American but need to offload striker Dusan Vlahovic before they can do business.

“Arsenal have set the price that Inter Milan have considered, but the aim is to lower the price in the next days, in the next contact, maybe with a buy back clause or including something similar into the negotiation,” said Galetti.

He added:

“Today, despite the talks ongoing with Alvaro Morata's entourage, Balogun remains at the top of Inter's list. Also, Juventus have shown interest in the last week for the American striker. Until Dusan Vlahovic leaves, no incoming moves on Juventus' side are expected.”

Arteta is hoping to raise funds by cashing in on Balogun this summer.