Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners unlikely to sign Victor Osimhem; club eyeing Ferdi Kadioglu, and more - March 30, 2024

Arsenal are putting together final preparations ahead of their upcoming game against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, March 31, at the Etihad. Mikel Arteta's team are leading the title race after 28 games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are unlikely to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer. Elsewhere, the north London giants are interested in Ferdi Kadioglu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 30, 2024:

Arsenal unlikely to sign Victor Osimhem, says David Ornstein

Victor Osimhen could be on the move this summer.

Arsenal are unlikely to target Victor Osimhen this summer, according to acclaimed journalist David Ornstein.

The Gunners are on the hunt for a new No. 9 this summer and have been linked with a move for the Napoli hitman. Osimhen signed a new contract with the Serie A side in December but is expected to leave at the end of the season.

However, on a Q&A with The Athletic, Ornstein said that Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres are more realistic targets for the north London side.

"As previously reported and widely documented, Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres are admired. As is Evan Ferguson, but the price Brighton would want and the season he has had perhaps makes him less likely at the moment," said Ornstein.

He continued:

“I don’t see it being a Victor Osimhen or Ivan Toney. There will be other options, too. I’ve seen Alexander Isak linked and Arsenal went for him in the past, but I don’t have any information on that at this point.”

Osimhen also has admirers at Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Gunners eyeing Ferdi Kadioglu

Ferdi Kadioglu is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Ferdi Kadioglu, according to Football London. The Gunners are pleased with the Turkish left-back, who has been in impressive form for Fenerbahce this season. Kadioglu has appeared 41 times across competitions, starting 38 registering three goals and four assists.

Mikel Arteta is in the market for a new left-back this summer, with Kieran Tierney - on loan at Real Sociedad - expected to leave. Kadioglu has been identified as an option to replace the Scot, with Arteta particularly impressed by the 24-year-old's versatility.

However, Arsenal face competition from Tottenham Hotspur, Napoli and Liverpool for the Turkish left-back.

Eddie Nketiah opens up on leading line for Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah has failed to nail down a place in the starting XI this season.

Eddie Nketiah has said that he relishes the opportunity to lead the line for Arsenal. The English forward has six goals and three assists in 33 appearances this season for the Gunners, starting 13.

He has shared the goalscoring responsibilities with Gabriel Jesus, who has also been in and out of the first team. Speaking to the Telegraph, Nketiah also shed light on his playing preferences.

“It’s a tough role, but something I enjoy playing. I think it all depends on the type of game and what the manager wants, where the spaces will be. You can have good days and bad days, but I try to give my best to help the team every time I step out there," said Nketiah.

He continued:

“I’m at a stage in my career where I’m comfortable dropping deeper, coming to feet and arriving in goal-scoring positions – but also being on the shoulder of the last man because I can get in behind to threaten defences.”

Nketiah's future at the Emirates remains up in the air ahead of the summer, with the north London side expected to sign a new No. 9.