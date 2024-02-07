Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners unlikely to sign Victor Osimhen; Aaron Ramsdale advised to leave, and more - February 7, 2024

Arsenal take on West Ham United in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Sunday (February 11). Mikel Arteta’s team are third after 23 games, two points adrift of leaders Liverpool (51).

Meanwhile, the Gunners are unlikely to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer. Elsewhere, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been advised to leave the Emirates at the end of the season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 7, 2024:

Arsenal unlikely to sign Victor Osimhen, says journalist

Victor Osimhen has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are unlikely to move for Victor Osimhen this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Arteta is in the market for a new No. 9 and has his eyes on the Napoli striker, as reported by The Mirror. Osimhen is also a target for Chelsea and is likely to cost a fortune having signed a new deal last December.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that the Gunners are unlikely to go head to head with their London rivals for the Nigerian.

“It's a lot of money. I'd be flabbergasted if Arsenal exceeded the amount of money they spent on Declan Rice, and that's probably what it's going to take to sign Osimhen.

"It's never great to go head-to-head with Chelsea on a signing, and that makes me feel like Arsenal might end up coming away from it,” said Jones.

He continued:

“There are other players out there that I think could fit the bill for them. At the moment, even Ivan Toney though is being played down to me, and people say inside the club that Toney's not on the radar.

"We'll have to wait and see about that because I have heard otherwise. But, certainly, Arsenal are going to be in the market for a player of that level.”

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has also been linked with the north London side, but the Serb recently hinted that he's happy at Turin.

Aaron Ramsdale advised to leave

Aaron Ramsdale has struggled for chances under Arteta this season.

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol has advised Aaron Ramsdale to leave the Emirates.

The English goalkeeper has dropped down the pecking order at Arsenal since the arrival of David Raya on loan from Brentford in the summer. With Raya likely to be signed permanently, Ramsdale’s situation is unlikely to improve.

On the Highbury Squad, Nicol slammed Arteta for the goalkeeper situation at the Emirates.

“I absolutely still believe that the Ramsdale, Raya thing was absolutely wrong. I don’t think Raya has been any better than Ramsdale whatsoever in goal.

"Can he ping a ball 30 yards wide to the right or left better? Maybe he can. But I tell you what, the guy’s made, particularly early on, a lot of mistakes. And I guess that stubbornness that Arteta has is why he never made any changes,” said Nicol.

Nicol also added that Ramsdale must leave to get his career back on track.

“And how Ramsdale’s still at the club is beyond me. I find it interesting. I watch Ramsdale on the sideline. And he always seems to be behind his team. He’s always still shouting, watching the game.

"The majority of players I played with, if we were sat on the bench, we’d be counting the pigeons in the roof, never mind watching the game. But when you see Ramsdale, he’s into it,” said Nicol.

He continued:

“He wants his team to win. He wants his players to win. He wants Raya to make saves. I mean, what a guy he must be in the dressing room.

"But at the same time, come the end of the season. He’s going to have to go. I may be a good guy, but where’s my career. He shouldn’t be sat on his backside on the bench. If I’m him, I’m out the door.”

Ramsdale has appeared 10 times across competitions this season for the Gunners, registering three clean sheets.

Takehiro Tomiyasu was a sought-after player in January, says Fabrizio Romano

Takehiro Tomiyasu is close to committing his future at the Emirates.

Arsenal turned down multiple offers for Takehiro Tomiyasu this winter, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Japanese right-back’s contract expires in 2025 and he attracted attention from suitors last month. However, Tomiyasu is close to agreeing a new deal with the Gunners, according to reports.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano added that the north London side always wanted him to stay.

“It is true that Arsenal had some possibilities to sell Tomiyasu during the winter transfer window. They had some loan proposals, from what I heard, from Italy.

"But, at the end of the day, it was never something concrete because the board and Arteta always wanted to keep Tomiyasu, and he is very happy at the club,” said Romano.

Tomiyasu and Ben White have helped the Gunners deal with the absence of Jurrien Timber this season.