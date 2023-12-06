Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners unlikely to sign Victor Osimhen in January; Aaron Ramsdale wants Newcastle move, and more - December 6, 2023

Arsenal secured a hard-fought 4-3 win over Luton Town on Tuesday (December 5) at Kenilworth Road in the Premier League. Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Declan Rice found the back of the net to take the team five points clear at the top.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are unlikely to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in January. Elsewhere, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale wants to move to St. James' Park.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 6, 2023:

Arsenal unlikely to sign Victor Osimhen in January, says journalist

Victor Osimhen is wanted at the Emirates

Arsenal are unlikely to sign Victor Osimhen in January, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Gunners have been linked with the mercurial Nigerian striker by CalcioNapoli24, who have named them the favourites in the race ahead of Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Osimhen is apparently unsettled at Napoli following a controversial social media post by the club. With his contract expiring in 2025, there's a chance that he could leave next year.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that the north London side may not have the funds to finance a move this winter.

"As far as I understand, Arsenal haven't yet decided that they are definitely going to sign a striker of this type in January.

"If they are, I'm not sure where they're going to get their money from. Spending as much as they did in the summer on Declan Rice was a big push for them," said Jones.

He continued:

"The thought process at the time was that they would go through all of their business right now and get David Raya through the door, but only on an initial loan to help them through and then sign him permanently next summer.

"That gives you all the signs that Arsenal are not going to have the clout to go and throw £120 million at a striker in January."

Osimhen is among the most lethal strikers in the world, amassing 65 goals and 16 assists in 114 games for Napoli.

Aaron Ramsdale wants Newcastle move

Aaron Ramsdale is open to a move to St. James' Park.

Aaron Ramsdale is ready to join Newcastle United this winter, according to The Times.

The English goalkeeper is no longer first-choice at Arsenal following David Raya's arrival from Brentford on loan this summer. Ramsdale is understandably unimpressed by the situation and is looking to move in search of regular game time. The player is keen to ensure that he stays in contention for a place in the Three Lions squad for Euro 2024.

The Magpies have endured bad luck with injuries this season, and Nick Pope is the latest casualty. Newcastle are looking for a new Premier League proven goalkeeper and could find their man in Ramsdale.

However, the Gunners want £50 million for the 25-year-old, which could be a deal breaker for the Magpies.

Eddie Nketiah unlikely to leave in January, says Fabrizio Romano

Eddie Nketiah has done a decent job at the Emirates this season.

Eddie Nketiah is unlikely to leave Arsenal in January, despite recent reports suggesting otherwise, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly in the market for a new No. 9, raising doubts about Nketiah's future. Football Transfers has suggested that the Spanish manager is likely to cash in on the 24-year-old to raise funds for a move, but Romano has rubbished those claims.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano also added that the Gunners are in talks with Ben White regarding a new deal.

"Contacts between Arsenal and Ben White over a new deal continue. I’m told the conversation is going very well. They will keep negotiating and talk in the next days/weeks, but it’s getting closer.

"I know fans are keen for regular updates, and this one had perhaps gone a bit quiet since I first reported it some weeks ago, but there is no concern there as far as I understand. It’s progressing well, and talks will continue," wrote Romano.

Romano also said that Nketiah enjoyes a cordial relationship with Arteta, who is pleased with the player's efforts.

"There’s also no concern over Eddie Nketiah – Mikel Arteta is very happy with Nketiah’s behaviour off the pitch, in training and obviously with his performances on the pitch.

"So it’s all very quiet at this stage, even if there have been links with new strikers, and some outlets have cast doubt over Nketiah’s future as a result of this. That’s not my current understanding of the situation," wrote Romano.

The English striker has appeared 20 times across competitions this season, scoring five goals and setting up three more.