Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners urged to sign Ivan Toney; club eyeing Matthijs de Ligt, and more - December 28, 2023

Arsenal host West Ham United at the Emirates on Thursday (December 28) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s team are second after 18 games, two points behind Liverpool, who have played a game more.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been urged to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney next year. Elsewhere, the north London side are interested in Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 28, 2023:

Arsenal urged to sign Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney could be on the move in January.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has advised Arsenal to sign Ivan Toney.

The Brentford striker is serving a ban from football due to his involvement in illegal betting. However, he will be available to play next month. The Gunners, as well as Chelsea, are linked with a move for the 27-year-old .

Speaking to talkSPORT, Agbonlahor said that the north London side need to sign a striker this winter

“I think what Arsenal need for Christmas is a goalscoring striker. Some Arsenal fans say, ‘Oh it’s boring, we’ve got (Gabriel) Martinelli, (Bukayo) Saka, (Leandro) Trossard, (Eddie) Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus will all share the goals,” said Agbonlahor.

He continued:

“But what could they be doing? What could they get with another striker? What could they do with Ivan Toney in that team? How many goals would Arsenal score with Ivan Toney? These tight games they’re winning, with Toney in there, what could he do for that team?”

Agbonlahor also suggested that Arteta could offload Emile Smith Rowe to fund a move for Toney.

“Can they sell (Emile) Smith Rowe? The academy graduate has his own song, but he’s not going to get in that team, let’s be honest. You’ve got good money sitting there with Smith Rowe.

"Sell Smith Rowe and use that money towards Ivan Toney. Go out and get him, because otherwise Chelsea or Spurs are going to get him and you’re going to regret it,” said Agbonlahor.

Toney has appeared 124 times across competitions for the Bees, coring 68 goals and setting up 21

Gunners eyeing Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Matthijs de Ligt, according to The Athletic.

The Dutch defender is highly rated in the European circuit, although he hasn’t fully lived up to expectations since leaving Ajax in 2019.

De Ligt spent three seasons at Juventus before moving to Bayern Munich in 2022. He has struggled with injuries this season, missing 11 games.

However, his stock remains high, and the Gunners are monitoring his situation with interest. Arteta remains eager to add more steel to his backline and has his eyes on De Ligt.

The 24-year-old has the potential to be a long-term partner to William Saliba at the Emirates. However, his contract with the Bavarians runs till 2027, so prising him away from the Allianz Arena won’t be easy.

Mikel Arteta opens up on January plans

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Arsenal will be in the market for reinforcements in the winter.

The Gunners have gone from strength to strength under Arteta recently and are firmly in the Premier League title race. The Spaniard was also close to winning the league last campaign, before their title charge ended in a whimper.

Arteta is eager to avoid a repeat and is expected to replenish his squad in January. Speaking to the press as cited by Caught Offside, the Spaniard admitted that his team is short in multiple positions.

“At the moment, it is very difficult. We are really short. We have positions that we have been very exposed for the last six weeks, and, hopefully, we are going to get players back. In what condition and when?

"That’s a question mark and as well because we have some long-term injuries still for certain players that give us a lot of versatility, and that’s an issue,” said Arteta.

He continued:

“We have certain targets, ideas if things happen. As well, we don’t know how the squad is going to look in two weeks’ time and you have to be always prepared for that.”

However, Arteta added that the Gunners will have to be prepared to make the right decisions in the market.

“It is a very, very tricky market that shifts very quickly and it is quite unpredictable as well — and you have to be prepared. We will be prepared, and we will try to make the right calls.

"If there is something that we can (do to) improve the squad and that needs appear, and we cannot fulfil it with players here, we are always going to be open to do that because we want to be stronger,” said Arteta.

The north London side invested over £200 million in the squad over the summer.