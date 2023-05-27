Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want Adrien Rabiot; Newcastle United eyeing Kieran Tierney, and more - May 27, 2023

Arsenal battle Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates on Sunday (May 28) in their final game of the Premier League season. Mikel Arteta’s wards are set to finish second after imploding in the title race in the last few weeks.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. Elsewhere, Newcastle United want to bring left-back Kieran Tierney to St. James’ Park.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on May 27, 2023.

Arsenal want Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Adrien Rabiot, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The French midfielder is in the final months of his contract with Juventus and is expected to leave Turin as a free agent this summer. There’s already a melee for his services, and the Gunners have now entered the fray.

Arteta remains keen to build on his team’s impressive rise this season. The North London side matched toe-to-toe with Manchester City in the title race for most of the season before coming up short in the final few weeks. Arteta wants to add more quality to his squad over the summer and is looking to rope in Rabiot on a Bosman move.

The 28-year-old has been in fine form for the Bianconeri this season, registering 11 goals and six assists in 46 games across competitions. Arsenal want to pair him with Thomas Partey in midfield but are likely to face a battle for his services at the end of the season.

Newcastle United eyeing Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney could be on his way out of the Emirates this summer.

Newcastle United are interested in Kieran Tierney, according to journalist Charles Watts.

The Scottish left-back has dropped down the pecking order at Arsenal this season following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City. His situation is unlikely to improve any time soon, and the 25-year-old is linked with an exit from the Emirates this summer.

On his YouTube channel, as cited by Caught Offside, Watts said that Tierney is frustrated at the lack of minutes this season.

“Kieran Tierney that is certainly a player I am expecting to leave this summer. Again, like Smith Rowe, I look at it and think ‘do you really want to sell him?’ But from the player’s point of view, he knows he’s not first-choice; he’s not getting many minutes; he’s been frustrated this season,” said Watts.

Watts went on to add that Eddie Howe is a long-term admirer of the Scot, who could cost around £30 million this summer.

“He wants to play; you have Newcastle in the running; he’ll be looking at that. Howe always liked Tierney; he wanted him at Bournemouth; it ticks a lot of boxes. Arsenal will be looking at that, they need to get some money in this summer, and you have a potential big-money deal there,” said Watts.

He continued:

“That’s one I fully expect to happen; how much they can get? I don’t know; Arsenal spent around £30m to get Tierney; they won’t want any less than that, so you’re looking at a big transfer fee there.”

The Gunners could cash in on Tierney to help fund a move for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

Gunners would love to sign Mason Mount, says Dean Jones

Mason Mount has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are ready to take Mason Mount to the Emirates, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Englishman’s contract with Chelsea expires in just over a year, but he's yet to sign a new deal with the club. The situation has alerted the Gunners, who are in the market this summer for midfield reinforcements.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Mount is likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

“Arsenal will be licking their lips if they could get him through the door, as it’s a big year for players like Mason Mount. Obviously, there's an international tournament coming at the end of next season, so they have to look after themselves.

"And as it stands right now, there's still no breakthrough on Mount staying at Chelsea. So while the situation is still open, it is looking more likely that he leaves,” said Jones.

The Blues will be wary of letting their prized asset make the short trip across London.

Poll : 0 votes