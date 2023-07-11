Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want Manchester City duo; club backed to sign second midfielder, and more - July 11, 2023

Arsenal are working to upgrade their squad over the summer. Manager Mikel Arteta has already brought in Kai Havertz from Chelsea and is pushing for more signings.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in two Manchester City players. Elsewhere, the north London side have been backed to sign another midfielder this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 11, 2023:

Arsenal want Manchester City duo

Julian Alvarez is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have contacted Manchester City to facilitate moves for Julian Alvarez and Kyle Walker this summer, according to Football 365.

The English full-back is in the final year of his contract with the Cityzens but hasn’t signed a new deal yet. Arteta wants to upgrade his options in the right-back position, and the 33-year-old could be a fabulous option. The Gunners have reportedly offered €16 million for Walker but are behind Bayern Munich in the race for the player’s signature.

The north London side also remain keen to add more firepower to their frontline, despite signing Kai Havertz from Chelsea last month. Arteta has set his sights on Alvarez, who enjoyed a stellar debut season at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola is a fan of the player, who has the indomitable Erling Haaland ahead of him in the pecking order. As such, Alvarez could push for a move away this summer in search of regular football.

The Premier League champions are ready to let the player go for a suitable fee. Arsenal are willing to offer £60 million for the 23-year-old, but City want £80 million for their prized asset.

Gunners backed to sign second midfielder

Romeo Lavia has admirers at the Emirates

Journalist Ryan Taylor reckons the Gunners will sign another midfielder this summer. They're close to completing a move for Declan Rice from West Ham United.

Arteta is looking to revamp his midfield this year and has allowed Granit Xhaka to leave for Bayer Leverkusen. One player who has caught the eye of the Spanish manager is Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

Taylor told Give Me Sport that Liverpool are also eyeing the Belgian midfielder with interest.

“As we know, Liverpool were there as well and again, my understanding of Lavia is the price tag needs to drop.

"I don't think any of those parties are prepared to pay £45-50 million for him, particularly after Southampton's relegation. So I do believe Arsenal will make a second midfield signing, and I do also expect Thomas Partey to make way," said Taylor.

The north London side were also interested in Moises Caicedo earlier this year, but Chelsea are the frontrunners in the race for the Ecuadorian this summer.

Arsenal unlikely to target Mohamed Simakan this summer

Mohamed Simakan remains linked with a move away from RB Leipzig

The Gunners are unlikely to return for Mohamed Simakan this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The French defender caught the eye with RB Leipzig last season and remains linked with a move away from the club this summer. The Gunners were expected to move for the player earlier this summer but have opted to target Ajax defender Jurrien Timber instead.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Leipzig are under no pressure to sell Simakan this year.

"Mohamed Simakan – As previously reported, he was one of the names on Arsenal’s list in defence this summer. But Arsenal instead ended up signing Jurrien Timber, so, I think, they’re fine with him, I don’t see another movement in that position honestly,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“The situation for Simakan is now quiet, and, also, Leipzig already made big money with the sale of Dominik Szoboszlai."

With William Saliba also committing his future at the Emirates this month, the north London side might not sign another centre-back this summer.

