Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Inter Milan planning Folarin Balogun talks; Thomas Partey not in talks to leave, and more - July 17, 2023

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League last season despite leading the title race for much of the campaign. Manager Mikel Arteta is working to improve his squad to ensure that his team can go all the way next season.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are planning to initiate talks with the Gunners to sign striker Folarin Balogun. Elsewhere, midfielder Thomas Partey is not engaged in talks to leave the Emirates this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 17, 2023:

Inter Milan planning Folarin Balogun talks

Folarin Balogun is wanted by Inter Milan.

Inter Milan are planning to hold talks with Arsenal to secure the signature of Folarin Balogun, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The USNMT player is surplus to requirements at the Emirates and will be allowed to leave this summer. The Gunners are likely to demand a decent fee for the 22-year-old, given the demand for his signature recently.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Balogun, part of Inter list after Lukaku deal off. Mbala Nzola and Benjamin Sesko are not in the list. Inter will ask for final conditions of Folarin Balogun deal early next week. Balogun is open to permanent move but Arsenal are expected to request important feeBalogun, part of Inter list after Lukaku deal off. Mbala Nzola and Benjamin Sesko are not in the list.

The Nerazzurri are among a host of clubs eyeing Balogun. Inter were eager to re-sign Romelu Lukaku this year but ended their pursuit of the Belgian after he established contact with Juventus.

The Nerazzurri are now looking for a new No. 9 and have set their sights on Balogun. The club are even planning to get in touch with the north London side in the coming days to chalk out a deal.

Arsenal’s valuation of the 22-year-old could be a dealbreaker in the move, though. However, Balogun is not the only name being considered by Inter, who will have money to spend once Andre Onana’s move to Manchester United is completed.

Thomas Partey not in talks to leave Arsenal

Thomas Partey is not planning to leave Arsenal this summer, according to club insider Charles Watts.

The Ghanaian midfielder remains heavily linked with a move away from the Emirates following the Gunners’ acquisition of Declan Rice. Arteta is reportedly planning further reinforcements in midfield, which could render the 30-year-old surplus to requirements.

Recent reports have suggested that Partey has generated interest from Saudi Arabia, while Juventus are also eying him with interest. However, on his YouTube channel, Watts said that the Ghanaian is not in talks to part ways with the north London side this summer.

“First of all, I don’t think it has been confirmed that he’s agreed a deal. I’ve seen the reports myself, but they are not reports from anywhere which I would be confident to think that’s legit,” said Watts.

He continued:

“From my understanding, he’s agreed nothing with anyone, and people that are close to him are surprised at these reports that are doing the rounds that he’s agreed anything with a Saudi club. As far as I’m aware, he’s off to the USA with the rest of the squad right now.”

Arsenal remain linked with Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, which has raised doubts regarding Partey’s future.

Aaron Ramsdale heaps praise on Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz arrived at the Emirates this summer.

Aaron Ramsdale has spoken highly of Kai Havertz. The German forward joined Arsenal from Chelsea last month and is likely to become a mainstay in Arteta’s attack next season. The 24-year-old is versatile enough to operate across the frontline and is also comfortable in a second striker role.

Ramsdale told Kicker that Havertz’s qualities and experience would be assets for the Gunners.

“A very good commitment. Havertz already has a lot of experience, was captain in Leverkusen when he was very young. He is a national player, has won the Champions League and scored in important games.

"He can play in different positions, which helps the team. He’s also a tall boy, so he can also help with standard situations, including defensively, which shouldn’t be underestimated in modern football,” said Ramsdale.

He continued:

“Above all, it is striking how different he can play. He’s so good with the ball at his feet, but at the same time, he can be a target player. You can never really rest against him because he is constantly looking for free space.

"In addition, he is very altruistic and likes to use the wingers or players who move up from midfield. We want to bring these qualities to bear in our game.”

Arteta paid a premium to win the race for Havertz this summer