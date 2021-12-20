Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Juventus interested in Gunners star; former player linked with sensational return to the Emirates, and more - 20th December 2021

Arsenal are fourth in the Premier League after 18 games. The Gunners have won ten games in the league so far, and are six points behind third-placed Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Juventus are interested in an Arsenal outcast. Elsewhere, a former midfielder has been linked with a sensational reunion with the Gunners. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 20th December

Juventus interested in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Juventus are planning a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January.

Juventus are planning a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, according to Just Arsenal via Tuttosport. The Gabon international has been frozen out of the Arsenal squad by manager Mikel Arteta. The player is now ready to end his association with the Gunners.

Aubameyang has been out of touch since last season, showing signs of regression. Arsenal tied the Gabon international down to a new deal last summer, a move that spectacularly backfired. The Gunners have not been able to count on him this season either.

Things have gone from bad to worse recently, with Arteta keeping Aubameyang out of his team's matchday squad against Southampton. Aubameyang has also not been in Arsenal's squad for games against West Ham United and Leeds United. The Gunners have managed well without him, though.

International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup With Aubameyang's future at Arsenal in doubt, Juventus are interested 👀



Good move for both parties? 💬 With Aubameyang's future at Arsenal in doubt, Juventus are interested 👀Good move for both parties? 💬 https://t.co/5shkccXyoh

The Gabon international was also recently removed as Arsenal captain, and the London side are now looking to end their association with the player. Juventus are keen to take Aubameyang on a six-month loan this winter, with an option to buy at the end of the season.

The Gunners are open to such an arrangement, as it would free up their wage bill for at least the next six months. The Arsenal outcast was previously linked with Barcelona, but Xavi wants to target a younger striker to replace the retired Sergio Aguero.

Aaron Ramsey linked with sensational return to Arsenal

Aaron Ramsey could seal a return to Arsenal in January

Aaron Ramsey could seal a return to Arsenal in January, according to The Hard Tackle via Marca. The Welshman has struggled since leaving the Gunners to join the Bianconeri in 2019. The 30-year-old is now willing to end his Turin trauma and start afresh.

MARCA in English @MARCAinENGLISH



buff.ly/3GXVyuK The former Barcelona man could be London-bound. The former Barcelona man could be London-bound.buff.ly/3GXVyuK

Arsenal are fighting for a top-four finish this season. The Gunners are expected to reinforce their midfield in January, and Ramsey has emerged as an option.

The Welshman already has admirers at Everton, West Ham United and Newcastle United, but is not eager to move there. Juventus could even terminate his contract this winter, and allow Ramsey to leave for free.

Arsenal plotting January move for Dejan Kulusevski

Arsenal are planning to move for Dejan Kulusevski in January.

Arsenal are planning a move for Dejan Kulusevski in January, according to Caught Offside via Calciomercato. The Gunners are looking for attacking reinforcements to help in their battle for the top four. The London club have been impressed by the Juventus winger.

Arsenal believe Kulusevski could add depth to their attack as they strive for the Champions League places. The Gunners are considering bidding for the 21-year-old in January. The Swede has struggled to break into Massimiliano Allegri's plans in Turin, and could be open to an exit.

