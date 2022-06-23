Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Juventus planning swap deal for Gunners full-back; Tottenham Hotspur tipped to hijack move for Manchester City striker, and more - June 23, 2022

Arsenal are planning to add more quality to their squad ahead of the new campaign. The Premier League giants have shown steady growth under manager Mikel Arteta, who will look to take them to the UEFA Champions League next campaign.

Meanwhile, Juventus are planning a swap deal with the north London side for a Spanish full-back. Elsewhere, Gabriel Agbonlahor has tipped Tottenham Hotspur to hijack the Gunners' move for a Manchester City striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 23, 2022:

Juventus planning swap deal with Arsenal for Hector Bellerin

Hector Bellerin could be on his way to Turin.

Juventus are planning a swap deal with Arsenal involving Hector Bellerin and Adrien Rabiot, according to Calciomercatoweb via The Hard Tackle.

The French midfielder has dropped down the pecking order under manager Massimiliano Allegri. The Bianconeri are willing to let him leave. The Gunners are looking to upgrade their midfield this summer and have their eyes on Rabiot.

The Bianconeri are in the market for a new right-back, with Bellerin among the names on their wishlist. The Spaniard spent last season on loan at Real Betis and is not part of Arteta's plans at the Emirates. Juventus now want to use Rabiot to get their man, and a deal could suit all parties involved.

Gabriel Agbonlahor tips Tottenham Hotspur to hijack Gabriel Jesus move

Gabriel Jesus could ignite a bidding war in London.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Tottenham Hotspur could pip Arsenal to the signing of Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian has been heavily linked with an exit from the Etihad, with the Gunners locked in talks with Manchester City for the same.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said Jesus might prefer a move to Spurs, as he wants to operate on the wings.

"Gabriel Jesus, apparently, doesn’t want to play as a centre-forward. I heard that from a good source. Apparently, he wants to play on the wing; he prefers it there. If he is going in as a winge,r you can understand it. Some people may think he won’t want to be second choice for Harry Kane, but he won’t be because he might be on the right, fighting with Kulusevski," said Agbonlahor.

He added:

"Then you’ve got Son on the left with Kane. Maybe that’s where Spurs are at. He could be that competition on the right-hand side. Arsenal better be careful; (Spurs_ could easily hijack that deal. He’s not going to play as a striker for Spurs; he’s going to play as a right winger."

Agbonlahor continued:

“That would be a scary front three. Jesus, (Heung-min) Son and (Harry) Kane with (Dejan) Kulusevski as an option. They’ve got a lot of games to play next season, so you want the competition."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Tottenham & PSG, still waiting to see the end of this story. Gabriel Jesus deal update. Arsenal are working on it and negotiations are very advanced - Arsenal will now need to be fast on final, key details involving player/agents to get the deal done and avoid twists.Tottenham & PSG, still waiting to see the end of this story. Gabriel Jesus deal update. Arsenal are working on it and negotiations are very advanced - Arsenal will now need to be fast on final, key details involving player/agents to get the deal done and avoid twists. ⚪️🔴 #AFCTottenham & PSG, still waiting to see the end of this story.

The former player added that Jesus would have to play as a striker at the Emirates, which is not his preferred role.

"At Arsenal, you’re going to play as a centre-forward; you’re not going to play as a winger because they haven’t got one. I don’t think they’re going to start Nketiah up front with Jesus on one side and Saka on one side. I don’t think it will work. I think he would play as a striker," said Agbonlahor.

Kevin Campbell backs Gunners' Raphinha pursuit

Raphinha is wanted at the Emirates.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has backed the Gunners' pursuit of Raphinha. The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from Elland Road, and the north London side are interested in his services.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LUFC



Arsenal after first bid rejected, Spurs after new direct talks, Chelsea after contact through Boehly… and Barça via Deco, got the same message. Leeds United have been pretty clear with all clubs interested in Raphinha: he can leave but they want at least £65m fee.Arsenal after first bid rejected, Spurs after new direct talks, Chelsea after contact through Boehly… and Barça via Deco, got the same message. Leeds United have been pretty clear with all clubs interested in Raphinha: he can leave but they want at least £65m fee. 🇧🇷 #LUFCArsenal after first bid rejected, Spurs after new direct talks, Chelsea after contact through Boehly… and Barça via Deco, got the same message. https://t.co/DXKcNY0Rq5

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Raphinha's arrival would ease the pressure on Bukayo Saka.

"Yes, Saka could play on the left (if Raphinha arrives). They both could, to be honest. That is the beautiful thing. They can both play on either flank. Saka has been overused; let’s be brutally honest. (Nicolas) Pepe should have been coming in and carrying the can, but Mikel Arteta couldn’t rely on him. He needs somebody he can rely on," said Campbell.

He added:

“If Saka is on the bench, and Raphinha is playin,g you know you are going to get quality and work rate at the top end of the pitch. You also know that he is going to beat his man. That is what you want. You can mix and match, and interchange. Those pieces can move around. That is key.”

