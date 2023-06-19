Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Kai Havertz close to joining Gunners; Martin Odegaard not in renewal talks, and more - June 19, 2023

Arsenal narrowly missed out on the Premier League in the recently concluded season, finishing behind winners Manchester City. Manager Mikel Arteta is planning for reinforcements to help his team go all the way next campaign.

Meanwhile, Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz is very close to joining the Gunners. Elsewhere, midfielder Martin Odegaard is not in talks to extend his stay at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 19, 2023:

Kai Havertz close to joining Arsenal

Kai Havertz is wanted at the Emirates.

Kai Havertz is edging closer to Arsenal, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. The 24-year-old is expected to leave Chelsea this summer, and Arteta is eager to bring him to the Emirates.

Arteta is enticed by the German's versatility, as Havertz is adept at operating in multiple positions in attack. The Gunners have reportedly agreed personal terms with Havertz and are locked in talks with the Blues regarding a possible move.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal News



Havertz, keen to join



Bayern inquired about conditions in the last days… News #Havertz : He‘s very close to join @Arsenal now! All depends on the final offer from Arsenal. #CFC Havertz, keen to join #Arsenal now as personal terms are almost agreed. Arteta loves to see him in addition to Jesus.Bayern inquired about conditions in the last days… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… ❗️News #Havertz: He‘s very close to join @Arsenal now! All depends on the final offer from Arsenal. #CFCHavertz, keen to join #Arsenal now as personal terms are almost agreed. Arteta loves to see him in addition to Jesus. ➡️ Bayern inquired about conditions in the last days… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/jWjyPZvDID

Bayern Munich are also interested in the 24-year-old, but they haven’t submitted an offer for the player yet.

The Bavarians have also been informed that talks with Arsenal are at an advanced stage. Chelsea are looking at a package of around €80 million to part ways with their prized asset. Should the Gunners come forward with a suitable offer, Havertz could be on his way to the Emirates.

Martin Odegaard not in renewal talks

Martin Odegaard has been a revelation at the Emirates recently.

Martin Odegaard has said that he's not in negotiations to extend his stay at the Emirates.

The Norwegian midfielder enjoyed a breakthrough 2022-23 campaign under Arteta, finishing with 15 goals and eight assists in 45 outings across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at multiple clubs across Europe.

However, speaking to TV2, Odegaard said that he's happy with Arsenal.

"I have a few years left on the contract, I'm fine, and I hope to be at the club for a long time to come. I have not spoken to them. That is not my task.

"To be honest, I don't know how the situation is right now. Well, it's not me who controls it. Now I'm focusing on the national team, so I may take it after the summer if they want to do something,” said Odegaard.

Odegaard’s contract with the Gunners expires in 2025.

Emile Smith Rowe backed to flourish next season

Emile Smith Rowe’s future at the Emirates remains up in the air.

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has backed Emile Smith Rowe to get back to his best next season.

The English midfielder endured an injury ravaged 2022-23 campaign that saw him lose his place under Arteta. The 22-year-old has been linked with an exit from the Emirates ahead of the new season.

However, speaking on talkSPORT, Cascarino said that Smith Rowe still has a future with the Gunners.

“I really feel he’s a player that could emerge again because he’s a really talented boy Emile Smith Rowe. He’s got a great eye for a goal, and he was blighted by injuries last year.

"I think he’ll re-emerge. I think he’s still got a future at Arsenal. I think there’s a real talent there, and some people go ahead of you at times, and for certain reasons, he’s suffered enormously with injury last year,” said Cascarino.

He continued:

“Emile Smith Rowe is too good of a player, I bet, if Arsenal didn’t want him there would be plenty of clubs that would take him in the Premier League.

"He’s Arsenal through and through. He's got a great feeling with the club; everything is on his side. He’s not done. He's too good of a player, and he’s got too much potential, and I really hope he has the best pre-season because Arsenal have got a talented lad there.”

The Englishman could provide much needed cover in the squad, with the north London side back in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Poll : 0 votes