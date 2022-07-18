Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Oleksandr Zinchenko tipped to be massive addition at Emirates; Mikel Artera opens up on William Saliba future, and more - July 18, 2022

Arsenal have been quite active in the summer so far. The Gunners are putting together a team that can help them break into the top four in the Premier League next season.

Meanwhile, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has tipped Oleksandr Zinchenko to be a massive addition at the Emirates. Elsewhere, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has opened up on William Saliba's future.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 18, 2022:

Noel Whelan tips Oleksandr Zinchenko to be massive addition at Emirates

Oleksandr Zinchenko is all set to arrive at the Emirates this summer.

Noel Whelan believes Oleksandr Zinchenko would be a superb addition to the Arsenal squad.

The Ukrainian is close to moving to the Emirates from Manchester City this summer, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners have agreed a verbal deal with Manchester City, while discussions with the player on personal terms are ongoing.

Salary and length of contract, in negotiation - key step to complete the agreement. Arsenal and Manchester City have now reached verbal agreement in principle for Oleksandr Zinchenko, fee around £30m. Personal terms are still discussed.Salary and length of contract, in negotiation - key step to complete the agreement. Arsenal and Manchester City have now reached verbal agreement in principle for Oleksandr Zinchenko, fee around £30m. Personal terms are still discussed. ⚪️🔴 #AFC Salary and length of contract, in negotiation - key step to complete the agreement. https://t.co/QJYrwdqJH1

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Zinchenko, 25, is the kind of player the Gunners need right now.

"He’s the kind of player they need. He is also someone who knows what playing in Europe is all about. He’s had plenty of experience of that with Man City. We know he can play in multiple positions; there’s options for Mikel Arteta. It makes that fee more acceptable because he can play in three positions rather than just one," said Whelan.

He continued:

“He’s a very talented player, easy on the eye, links up well – very well suited to Arsenal. I think he’d be a massive plus for Arsenal if they can get him through the door this summer.”

Mikel Arteta opens up on William Saliba future

William Saliba enjoyed a brilliant loan spell with Marseille last season/

Mikel Arteta has refused to guarantee regular game time for William Saliba at the Emirates. The French defender's future remains up in the air, with rumours linking the player with Atletico Madrid and Marseille, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC Arteta confirms: “William Saliba is in the plans, I’m excited to see him. We can’t guarantee first-team football to anybody in this team but the ones we really see and think are going to take us to the next level, they're going to be playing a lot of minutes”. Arteta confirms: “William Saliba is in the plans, I’m excited to see him. We can’t guarantee first-team football to anybody in this team but the ones we really see and think are going to take us to the next level, they're going to be playing a lot of minutes”. ⚪️🔴 #AFC https://t.co/yd9ovM1y7N

Speaking after the 2-0 friendly win over Everton, Arteta opened up on the 21-year-old's chances of becoming a first-team regular at the Emirates.

“We cannot guarantee first-team football to anybody in this team – you can ask that question to anybody. What we guarantee is that the ones we really see and think are going to take us to the next level, they’re going to be playing a lot of minutes," said Arteta.

He added:

“He’s (Saliba) a proper talent, and he’s shown in the last year what can do. But in football it’s about what you do the next day – what everybody did three months ago or a month ago, it doesn’t really matter. It’s about what you do tomorrow, and he’s going to have the chance to play.”

The 21-year-old is set to compete with Gabriel, Ben White and Rob Holding for first-team minutes in the Arsenal defence.

Noel Whelan warns Arsenal against offloading Gabriel

Gabriel (left) is wanted in Turin this summer.

Noel Whelan has warned Arsenal against offloading Gabriel this summer. The Brazilian defender has been a defensive rock for the Gunners and is wanted by Juventus as a potential replacement for Matthijs de Ligt.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said the north London side must keep hold of Gabriel if they want to build a team for the future.

“I think they’d be stupid to sell him. He’s really grown over these past couple of years and built this relationship with Ben White in that back four. They’re looking to build – and he’s a big part of that in the defence. They were so frail at the back for a number of years, and his signing has made a real difference," said Whelan.

He continued:

"He added goals, as well as good defending, last season. Arsenal would be silly to let him go right now when they’re trying to build a really solid defence. It doesn’t make sense to me. There’s always interest in good players; that will never change. But if you’re serious about building a team for longevity, you’ve got to keep these players.”

The 24-year-old played 35 games for the Gunners across competitions, scoring five goals.

