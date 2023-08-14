Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Real Sociedad want Kieran Tierney; Folarin Balogun likely to leave, and more - August 14, 2023

Arsenal started their season with a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest at the Emirates on Saturday (August 12). Manager Mikel Arteta will be eager to continue his side's good form.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad are interested in Gunners midfielder Kieran Tierney. Elsewhere, striker Folarin Balogun is unlikely to stay at the Emirates beyond the summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 14, 2023:

Real Sociedad want Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney has admirers at Real Sociedad.

Real Sociedad are interested in Kieran Tierney and want to take him on loan, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. However, Arsenal only want to sanction a permanent move for the Scottish left-back.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Tierney’s future is likely to be sorted by the upcoming week.

"The future of Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney remains up in the air, but I do know that Real Sociedad are keen to bring him to Spain as part of a loan move, but Arsenal at the moment insist on a permanent transfer,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“The player is open to leaving Arsenal, but there is no clarity yet on other clubs making official moves for the left-back. I think, next week, it will be clear who wants to sign Tierney from Arsenal.”

Tierney has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City last summer.

Folarin Balogun likely to leave

Folarin Balogun is expected to leave the Emirates this summer.

Folarin Balogun is likely to leave Arsenal this summer, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The USNMT international is surplus to requirements at the Emirates, and Arteta is willing to cash in on him this year. However, the 22-year-old’s suitors have balked at the Gunners’ asking price for the player.

Jones told Football Fan Cast that a compromise is likely to be reached by the end of the transfer window.

“Balogun will probably still leave. Arsenal are pricing out of a move at the moment, but there is a feeling among some circles that the situation will resolve itself at the back end of this window," said Jones.

He continued:

"The price Arsenal are putting on him at the moment is too punchy, but, I think, as we get closer to the end of this month, there will be a couple of moments that change the outlook of this potential transfer, and he will eventually leave.”

Inter Milan are among the clubs interested in Balogun.

Arsenal backed to reinforce midfield

Dean Jones reckons Arsenal could sign another midfielder this summer. Arteta has been busy refurbishing his squad in the current transfer window. The Spanish manager has roped in Declan Rice to provide more stability to the middle of the park.

However, Jones told Give Me Sport that the Gunners lack aggression in their squad and could eye a physical midfielder in the coming days.

"An obvious place for Arsenal to bulk up is in the heart of midfield, where they may still lack bite and aggression, and I know that Arteta has highlighted to recruitment staff that he wants to make sure they explore options that can deal with physicality in the Premier League, as it is something they are likely to deal with from opponents more often now," said Jones.

He continued:

“But there is also still a possibility of bringing in someone with flair, someone who adds more depth to the creativity and goal production. It’s an exciting time, but if you suddenly see headlines suggesting they are going to be spending £50 million or anything like that, treat it with caution.”

The north London side’s transfer business could now depend on Thomas Partey’s future.