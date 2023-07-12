Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Thomas Partey wanted in Saudi Arabia; Gunners eyeing Ferran Torres, and more - July 12, 2023

Arsenal are looking to improve their squad after coming to within touching distance of the Premier League last season. Mikel Arteta’s team finished second, behind champions Manchester City, after leading for 248 days.

Meanwhile, midfielder Thomas Partey is wanted in Saudi Arabia. Elsewhere, the Gunners are interested in Barcelona striker Ferran Torres. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 12, 2023.

Thomas Partey wanted in Saudi Arabia

Thomas Partey is likely to be approached by clubs from Saudi Arabia in the coming days, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Ghanaian midfielder is looking to leave the Emirates this summer, with Arsenal also open to cashing in on him. Partey would ideally likely to continue in Europe but has generated massive interest from the Middle East.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the north London side want a suitable fee to part ways with the 30-year-old.

“I’m told Saudi clubs will try to approach Thomas Partey again in the next few days. On the player side, the priority remains European football and he wants to continue in Europe.

"Let’s see if Saudi clubs will be able to change his mind. As previously reported, it will also be important to persuade Arsenal because they want an important fee to let Partey go,” wrote Romano.

Arteta has offloaded Granit Xhaka this summer, and Partey is likely to be next in line.

Arsenal eyeing Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are monitoring Ferran Torres this summer, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Spanish winger left Manchester City last year to move to Barcelona, but has failed to find his feet at the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana are ready to cash in on the 23-year-old to address their poor financial situation, and the Gunners are interested.

Bailey told Talking Transfers that the north London side admire Torres, but the Spaniard doesn’t want to leave Barcelona.

“Torres is the odd man out. He really isn’t fitting in there. And there is interest in England. Arsenal are keeping a watching brief. They like him a lot. We know Mikel Arteta worked with him at (Manchester) City,” said Bailey.

He continued:

“Newcastle like him. But Villa are the interesting ones, they’d take him on a permanent deal if they could. But the major sticking point here: Torres does not want to leave Barcelona. He’s just saying no. He’s simply just not having it.”

Torres could regain his form with a move back to the Premier League should Arteta convince him to arrive at the Emirates.

Kai Havertz tipped to succeed at Emirates

Kai Havertz (centre) arrived at the Emirate this summer.

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin reckons Arsenal have signed a world-class player in Kai Havertz.

The German forward left Stamford Bridge last month to join the Gunners following a mixed run with the Blues. Arteta had identified the 24-year-old as a target early in the summer and became the Spaniard’s first signing this window.

Nevin told OLBG that the north London side have secured great value for money in the deal for Havertz.

“I think Havertz could still be one of the greatest players of his generation. He was playing at centre-forward at Chelsea, and that is not his strongest position.

"Playing there really took away the strongest parts of his game. Arsenal have sealed an absolute cracker of a deal with Havertz. I’m really confident that Mikel Arteta will be able to get the best out of him as well,” said Nevin.

He continued:

“Arsenal’s team for next season is already looking extremely good. I think replacing Granit Xhaka in midfield as well is a big upgrade. Even though he scored the winner for Chelsea in the Club World Cup and the Champions League, we still have not seen the best of him.

"Arsenal have got a great player. While I think Chelsea may have got the better deal in terms of selling Mount, I think Arsenal have got the better deal by signing Havertz.”

Havertz will further enhance an already sizzling attack at the Emirates.

