Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Victor Osimhen advised to join Gunners; club eyeing Lois Openda, and more - January 27, 2024

Arsenal are back in action on Tuesday (January 30) in the Premier League when they travel to City Ground to face Nottingham Forest. Mikel Arteta’s team are coming off a 5-0 demolition of Crystal Palace in the league.

Meanwhile, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been advised to move to the Emirates. Elsewhere, the Gunners are interested in RB Salzburg striker Lois Openda.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 27, 2024.

Victor Osimhen advised to join Arsenal

Victor Osimhen has admirers at the Emirates.

English football legend Gary Lineker has advised Victor Osimhen to join Arsenal. The Nigerian striker has been outstanding for Napoli in recent seasons and is expected to be on the move this summer.

Osimhen has admirers at the Emirates, while he's also being courted by Chelsea and Manchester United. However, on the Rest is Football podcast, Lineker said that the 25-year-old has the best chances of winning trophies with the Gunners.

“I think I’d look at it and I’d go, at the moment, Arsenal. Obviously, we’re talking about everyone offers the same thing, that’s what you want, blah blah blah in your contract.

"I mean, to be honest, they earn so much now that you can just choose where you want to go,” said Lineker.

He continued:

“I would say, Arsenal are probably a centre-forward away from winning things. Chelsea are a centre-forward away from becoming competitive again.

"Manchester United are a centre-forward away from improving, but they’ve still got a long way to go. If I were him, you want to go somewhere where you think you’re going to win things.”

Osimhen recently signed a new deal with the Serie A side that keeps him at the club till 2026.

Gunners eyeing Lois Openda

Lois Openda could be on the move this year.

Arsenal are interested in Lois Openda, according to HITC. The Belgian striker has been impressive for RB Leipzig this season, registering 16 goals and four assists in 27 outings across competitions.

Arteta is looking for a new No. 9 to spearhead his attack this year, following the struggles of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. Openda could has popped up on his radar, but the player is also wanted by Tottenham Hotspur.

The 23-year-old is likely to cost more than £70 million, which makes a move unlikely this month. However, Openda could be a target for the two London clubs at the end of the season.

Bayern Munich worried Arsenal will win Martin Zubimendi race

Martin Zubimendi is wanted at the Emirates

Bayern Munich are worried that Arsenal will win the race to sign Martin Zubimendi, according to journalist Christian Falk.

The Spanish midfielder has caught the eye with Real Sociedad recently, scoring four goals and setting up one in 30 outings across competitions this season. His efforts have turned heads at the Emirates.

However, speaking to Caught Offside, Falk said that the 24-year-old also has admirers at the Allianz Arena.

“Martin Zubimendi is the No.1 target for Bayern in front of Joao Palhinha. He has a release clause of €60m, which is why he’s so interesting.

"Bayern Munich are pushing for him, and it’s also interesting that Xabi Alonso is with the same agency. Bayern executives are watching him closely as a potential coach for the Bavarian outfit,” said Falk.

He continued:

“Bayern also heard that Mikel Arteta is already talking to the player. They’re both Spanish as well, which is a big advantage for Arsenal! Bayern were very sure that they would lead the race for Zubimendi, but now that Arsenal are there, they’re afraid of the Gunners and afraid that Mikel Arteta could take this player away, which had been a planned move for the summer.”

Zubimendi could be an upgrade on Thomas Partey for the Gunners.