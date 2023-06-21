Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: West Ham want £100 million for Declan Rice; Gunners preparing fresh Jurrien Timber bid, and more - June 21, 2023

Arsenal are working to upgrade their squad this summer after falling short in the Premier League title race in the recently concluded season. Mikel Arteta’s team were the frontrunners for most of the campaign but lost ground to eventual champions Manchester City in the final few weeks.

Meanwhile, West Ham United want £100 million to part ways with their captain Declan Rice. Elsewhere, the Gunners are preparing a new offer for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 21, 2023:

West Ham United want £100 million for Declan Rice

Declan Rice is wanted at the Emirates.

West Ham United want £100 million to let Declan Rice leave this summer, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The English midfielder remains heavily linked with a move away from the Hammers after refusing to sign a new contract. Arsenal are hot on his heels this summer and are prioritising a move for the 24-year-old.

Arteta remains keen to add more quality to his squad before the start of the new campaign. The Spanish manager is ready to let Granit Xhaka leave this summer, with the Swiss international close to a move to Bayer Leverkusen. Thomas Partey's future also hangs on the balance as the Gunners aim for a new-look midfield. Central to their plans is Rice.

The English midfielder has been among the finest in his position in the league in the last few seasons. Arteta is convinced that the 24-year-old’s arrival would transform his team.

Arsenal have already submitted an initial offer for Rice, which has been rejected by West Ham. Speaking to Team Talk, Bailey said that the Hammers are under no pressure to sell Rice this summer.

“Rice does look set to move this summer. But after club sources branded Arsenal’s open offer as ‘embarrassing’ it is not a done deal. … yet! West Ham want to get over £100m. They have stood by this valuation since last year. Given the high level of interest in Rice, that situation is not changing,” said Bailey.

He continued:

“Don’t forget that Rice, including option, has two years left on his West Ham contract. The Hammers don’t have to sell. David Sullivan, whilst allowing Rice to leave, won’t allow him to go unless he is 100% happy.”

The Gunners also have their eyes on Moises Caicedo, but Rice remains their numero uno target this summer.

Arsenal preparing fresh Jurrien Timber bid

Jurrien Timber has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are working on a fresh offer for Jurrien Timber, according to The Evening Standard.

The Gunners recently saw their £30 million bid for the Dutch defender rejected by Ajax. However, Arteta remains keen to bring the player to the Emirates and is planning to return with an improved offer. The Spaniard is eager to add more steel to his defence this summer and has set his sights on Timber.

The 22-year-old has caught the eye with Ajax recently and remains linked with a move away from the Johan Cruyff Stadium. Arteta has a settled centre-rback pairing of William Saliba and Gabriel but lacks defensive cover. It's an issue the Spaniard wishes to address this summer.

Timber has been identified as the solution, and the north London side are working to bring him to the Emirates. There’s a belief that Ajax could let the Dutchman leave for £50 million.

Gunners backed to complete Kai Havertz move

Kai Havertz is edging closer to the Emirates.

Transfer insider Charles Watts reckons Kai Havertz could be Arsenal’s first signing this summer.

The German forward is expected to leave Chelsea this year, and the Gunners are working to bring him to the Emirates. The 24-year-old has agreed personal terms to move to the Emirates, but the two clubs remain further apart in terms of a transfer fee at the moment.

However, speaking on his YouTube channel, Watts said that a compromise will soon be reached.

“I’m not sure on the price, I’ve seen different reports on it. It will come to a compromise between those two clubs. There is a belief that is the furthest along of every deal Arsenal are pursuing at the moment, and it could be one that is done relatively quickly now the international break is over,” said Watts.

Havertz’s ability to carry out multiple roles in attack has reportedly endeared him to Arteta.

