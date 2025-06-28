Arsene Wenger explains why Lionel Messi is the most influential player in Club World Cup despite Michael Olise boasting better stats

Legendary coach Arsene Wenger explained why Lionel Messi is the most important player in the Club World Cup. The former Arsenal boss compared his numbers to those of Michael Olise while elucidating his point.

Ad

Lionel Messi has been crucial in leading Inter Miami to the FIFA Club World Cup round of 16, after remaining unbeaten in the group stages. The legendary Argentine scored a free-kick in the Herons' 2-1 win against Porto in the group stages, marking an MLS side's first victory against a European club in a global tournament. They drew their games against Palmeiras (2-2) and Al-Ahly (0-0). Inter Miami will next face Messi's former side, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), in the round of 16.

Ad

Trending

In an interview with journalist Jose Armando, Arsene Wenger credited Lionel Messi for Inter Miami's qualification in the Club World Cup round of 16. He then compared his numbers to Bayern Munich star Michael Olise.

"He [Messi] doesn't have the best numbers but he is the player with the greatest influence in the MLS. Without him, Inter Miami would never qualify. There is a significant difference. Michael Olise has the best stats in the tournament and excellent matches, but Bayern would qualify without him. Inter Miami doesn’t qualify without Messi," Wenger said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bayern Munich star Michael Olise has recorded three goals and two assists in three appearances in the Club World Cup so far. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has scored only once in three outings in the group stages.

Lionel Messi's teammate Jordi Alba makes feelings clear about the Argentine facing former club PSG in the Club World Cup

Messi and Alba (L to R) - Source: Getty

In an interview with the media after Inter Miami's 2-2 draw against Palmeiras, Jordi Alba shared his thoughts about Lionel Messi facing PSG in the Round of 16. He said (via GOAL):

Ad

"In the end, what Leo wants is to win games, like the great player that he is. I know the feelings he has towards Barça, where we play together, but not towards PSG. He was there for two years and only he knows what happened. What is clear is that it will be a hard-fought match and hopefully we can ring the bell, knowing the difficulty involved in playing with these types of teams."

Lionel Messi was at PSG between 2021 and 2023, which did not mark his best two years in terms of success at the club level. The Argentine has also spoken publicly about having a difficult time at the club. Messi has never faced his boyhood side, Barcelona, in any tournament so far. His clash against PSG will mark the first time he will play against one of his former clubs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More